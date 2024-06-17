In Kyiv region, the circumstances of an accident in which 9 and 10-year-old boys were injured are being investigated

In Gostomel, a Citroen and a Honda collided, injuring 9- and 10-year-old boys who were in both cars. Law enforcement officers are investigating the circumstances of the accident, UNN reports with reference to the press service of the Kyiv region police.

Details

According to the police, on June 16, around 18:00, on a street in the village of Gostomel, a 29-year-old driver of a Citroen failed to take into account road conditions and distance and collided with a Honda driven by a 39-year-old woman.

As a result of the accident, 9- and 10-year-old boys who were in both cars were injured. The children were examined by doctors on the spot and sent to medical facilities for further diagnosis.

Investigators initiated a pre-trial investigation into the violation of road safety rules (Part 1 Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

