Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

+20°
3.3m/s
34%
A bus got into an accident in Zakarpattia region: 11 passengers were treated by doctors, three of them were seriously injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 15721 views

As a result of the bus accident in the Zakarpattia region, 11 passengers sought medical care, three of whom were seriously injured, including a minor girl.

A bus got into an accident in Zakarpattia region: 11 passengers were treated by doctors, three of them were seriously injured

An accident involving a bus occurred in the Zakarpattia region, 11 bus passengers sought medical attention, three of them, including a minor girl, were seriously injured, the regional police reported on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

The police received a report of an accident involving a bus this morning. The accident occurred in the village of Simer, Uzhhorod district.

At the scene, law enforcement officers found that the 69-year-old driver of the IVAN bus was traveling from Polyanska Huta in the direction of Uzhhorod. "Passing through the village of Simer, the man lost control and slid into a ditch, where the bus rolled over on its side," the police said.

"As a result of the accident, 11 bus passengers sought medical attention. Three of them - 46- and 60-year-old women and a 17-year-old girl - were seriously injured," the police said.

Investigators opened criminal proceedings over the incident under Part 1 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, i.e. violation of road safety rules.

In Romania, a bus with 57 Ukrainians, most of them minors, was involved in an accident: there are injured17.06.24, 10:57 • 21645 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Crimes and emergencies
Uzhhorod
Poland
