A bus got into an accident in Zakarpattia region: 11 passengers were treated by doctors, three of them were seriously injured

An accident involving a bus occurred in the Zakarpattia region, 11 bus passengers sought medical attention, three of them, including a minor girl, were seriously injured, the regional police reported on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

The police received a report of an accident involving a bus this morning. The accident occurred in the village of Simer, Uzhhorod district.

At the scene, law enforcement officers found that the 69-year-old driver of the IVAN bus was traveling from Polyanska Huta in the direction of Uzhhorod. "Passing through the village of Simer, the man lost control and slid into a ditch, where the bus rolled over on its side," the police said.

"As a result of the accident, 11 bus passengers sought medical attention. Three of them - 46- and 60-year-old women and a 17-year-old girl - were seriously injured," the police said.

Investigators opened criminal proceedings over the incident under Part 1 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, i.e. violation of road safety rules.

