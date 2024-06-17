In Romania, a bus with 57 Ukrainians, most of them minors, was involved in an accident: there are injured

In Romania, an accident involving a TIR and a bus with 57 Ukrainian citizens, 42 of whom were minors, occurred. After the accident, four people were taken to the hospital. This was reported by the Romanian edition News.ro, according to UNN.

Details

It is stated that the accident occurred the day before between the localities of Tariverde and Bahia, at the intersection with the railroad. Several rescue and ambulance crews were sent to the scene.

"There are 57 people of Ukrainian citizenship in the bus - 42 minors and 15 adults. Of these, 15 people (2 adults and 13 children) need medical assistance. Traffic is blocked in both directions," said representatives of the rescue service.

As indicated, four people were taken to the hospital: two adults and two children.

Representatives of the Constanta County Police Inspectorate in Romania stated that the vehicles involved in the accident were traveling in the same direction, to the municipality of Constanta.

"The drivers were tested with a breathalyzer... the results were negative," the service said.

The police opened a criminal investigation.

Emergency service representatives said that 49 people involved in the accident were taken to a gym in Nevodar and would be picked up by another bus.

"Ten adults and 39 children were picked up by minibuses and taken to a gym in Nevodar, where they would be picked up by another," the agency said.

In Poland two Ukrainian teenagers were killed in an accident: they ran away from the police at a speed of 150 km/sec-mass media