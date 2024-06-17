$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 12381 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
In Romania, a bus with 57 Ukrainians, most of them minors, was involved in an accident: there are injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 21645 views

In Romania, a bus carrying 57 Ukrainian citizens, including 42 minors, collided with a truck, resulting in 4 people being hospitalized and a criminal investigation being launched.

In Romania, a bus with 57 Ukrainians, most of them minors, was involved in an accident: there are injured

In Romania, an accident involving a TIR and a bus with 57 Ukrainian citizens, 42 of whom were minors, occurred. After the accident, four people were taken to the hospital. This was reported by the Romanian edition News.ro, according to UNN.

Details

It is stated that the accident occurred the day before between the localities of Tariverde and Bahia, at the intersection with the railroad. Several rescue and ambulance crews were sent to the scene.

"There are 57 people of Ukrainian citizenship in the bus - 42 minors and 15 adults. Of these, 15 people (2 adults and 13 children) need medical assistance. Traffic is blocked in both directions," said representatives of the rescue service.

As indicated, four people were taken to the hospital: two adults and two children.

Representatives of the Constanta County Police Inspectorate in Romania stated that the vehicles involved in the accident were traveling in the same direction, to the municipality of Constanta.

"The drivers were tested with a breathalyzer... the results were negative," the service said.

The police opened a criminal investigation.

Emergency service representatives said that 49 people involved in the accident were taken to a gym in Nevodar and would be picked up by another bus.

"Ten adults and 39 children were picked up by minibuses and taken to a gym in Nevodar, where they would be picked up by another," the agency said.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

