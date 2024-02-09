Emergency services of Odesa region equipped with modern ambulances - Kiper

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 48438 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 113853 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 119860 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 162125 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 163846 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 264941 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176392 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166741 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148554 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 235607 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 90960 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 72628 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 50194 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 85508 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

01:39 AM • 44768 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 264925 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 235594 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 221090 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 246569 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 232892 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 113820 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 95076 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 98688 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 116399 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117107 views
Actual
Emergency services of Odesa region equipped with modern ambulances - Kiper

Emergency services of Odesa region equipped with modern ambulances - Kiper

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24763 views

The Mayakivske Emergency Medical Aid Station in Odesa Oblast has received a new modern Class C ambulance as part of the strengthening and modernization of the emergency medical aid system in the region.

Mayakivska emergency station in Odesa region has received a new modern class C resuscitation vehicle. Soon the station is planned to be expanded and reinforced with another team of paramedics. This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper, according to UNN.

Details

He stated that for a long time emergency medicine has been a painful topic for Odesa region. It was about corruption, lack of medicines, staff shortages and many other problems. Now, after the change of managers, the Odesa Regional Military Administration is trying to do everything together to bring the vital industry to the European level, Kiper writes.

"I got acquainted with the work of the newly established Mayakivska station, which is located on the strategic Odesa-Reni highway, and talked to the staff. Currently, another team is being added to the station - a disaster medicine team, which will strengthen the structural unit in case of road accidents and emergencies related to martial law. For these purposes, the station received a new modern Class C resuscitation vehicle, fully equipped with all the necessary equipment," Kiper informs, adding that the Center received the vehicle as part of the UNITED24 initiative from American astronaut Scott Kelly.

During his working visit, Kiper also visited the Izmail Emergency Medical Aid Station.

Five ambulances were transferred to the station for its needs:

- two Citroën Jumper cars (class C ambulances), which were transferred to the Odesa Regional Center for Emergency Medical Care and Medical Treatment as part of the United24 program;

- two Volkswagen Crafter vehicles provided as humanitarian aid from Austria;

- one Toyota Land Cruiser off-road vehicle.

Emergency medical care, like all free services included in the Medical Guarantee Program, is a priority for the region. We will continue to work!

Despite the war, Odesa Oblast is rapidly developing its healthcare system. Recently, the Danube Regional Hospital in Odesa Oblast has opened an interventional radiology department after major repairs .  

In January this year, Odesa region received unique burn beds and consumables funded by philanthropists to help those who suffered severe burns, often as a result of Russian attacks.

Earlier, Kiper reported that providing quality and affordable healthcare in Odesa region is one of the main areas of work of the Odesa Regional State Administration.

Kiper has changed the heads of at least five regional medical centers, including the Emergency Center. And last fall, the community and the regional administration managed to win back the cancer center's chemotherapy buildings, which the regional council had transferred to private hands in 2022 for 49 years.

The prosecutor's office opened criminal proceedings over the incident and promises to punish those responsible. The buildings of the cancer center have now been returned to municipal ownership, and cancer patients continue to receive free treatment there.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyUNN-Odesa
volkswagenVolkswagen
citroenCitroën
toyotaToyota
austriaAustria
mel-kiper-jrMel Kiper Jr.
united24United24
odesaOdesa

Contact us about advertising