Emergency services of Odesa region equipped with modern ambulances - Kiper

Mayakivska emergency station in Odesa region has received a new modern class C resuscitation vehicle. Soon the station is planned to be expanded and reinforced with another team of paramedics. This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper, according to UNN.

Details

He stated that for a long time emergency medicine has been a painful topic for Odesa region. It was about corruption, lack of medicines, staff shortages and many other problems. Now, after the change of managers, the Odesa Regional Military Administration is trying to do everything together to bring the vital industry to the European level, Kiper writes.

"I got acquainted with the work of the newly established Mayakivska station, which is located on the strategic Odesa-Reni highway, and talked to the staff. Currently, another team is being added to the station - a disaster medicine team, which will strengthen the structural unit in case of road accidents and emergencies related to martial law. For these purposes, the station received a new modern Class C resuscitation vehicle, fully equipped with all the necessary equipment," Kiper informs, adding that the Center received the vehicle as part of the UNITED24 initiative from American astronaut Scott Kelly.

During his working visit, Kiper also visited the Izmail Emergency Medical Aid Station.

Five ambulances were transferred to the station for its needs:

- two Citroën Jumper cars (class C ambulances), which were transferred to the Odesa Regional Center for Emergency Medical Care and Medical Treatment as part of the United24 program;

- two Volkswagen Crafter vehicles provided as humanitarian aid from Austria;

- one Toyota Land Cruiser off-road vehicle.

Emergency medical care, like all free services included in the Medical Guarantee Program, is a priority for the region. We will continue to work! - Kiper writes.

Despite the war, Odesa Oblast is rapidly developing its healthcare system. Recently, the Danube Regional Hospital in Odesa Oblast has opened an interventional radiology department after major repairs .

In January this year, Odesa region received unique burn beds and consumables funded by philanthropists to help those who suffered severe burns, often as a result of Russian attacks.

Earlier, Kiper reported that providing quality and affordable healthcare in Odesa region is one of the main areas of work of the Odesa Regional State Administration.

Kiper has changed the heads of at least five regional medical centers, including the Emergency Center. And last fall, the community and the regional administration managed to win back the cancer center's chemotherapy buildings, which the regional council had transferred to private hands in 2022 for 49 years.

The prosecutor's office opened criminal proceedings over the incident and promises to punish those responsible. The buildings of the cancer center have now been returned to municipal ownership, and cancer patients continue to receive free treatment there.