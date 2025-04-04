Mel Kiper Jr.

Russian attack drones struck Odesa region at night, damaging a private house and a power line, but causing no casualties.
The heating season in Odesa Oblast will gradually end on 31 March due to warming weather.
As a result of the Russian missile attack on Odesa, 14 people were killed, including local residents, a medic and a rescuer, and
46 others were injured, including 7 emergency workers.
Russia continues to launch massive drone attacks on Odesa region in an attempt to disrupt the grain corridor.
A Russian drone strike damaged a mothballed infrastructure facility in Odesa region and started a fire, which was quickly
extinguished with no casualties.
Rescuers found the body of a 10-year-old boy under the rubble in Odesa.
The death toll from a Russian drone attack on a residential building in Odesa has risen to 10 people: another dead baby was pulled
from the rubble.
The Made in Ukraine Forum aims to support Ukrainian business and develop the country's economy by launching a new platform for
cooperation and a cashback program for domestic goods.
russian troops attacked Odesa region three times with kamikaze drones on the night of February 10, wounding four people.
The Mayakivske Emergency Medical Aid Station in Odesa Oblast has received a new modern Class C ambulance as part of the
strengthening and modernization of the emergency medical aid system in the region.
What the business told First Deputy Prime Minister Svyrydenko and the head of the regional administration Kiper.