Mel Kiper Jr.

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 14409 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 25666 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 63097 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 211180 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 121139 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 389831 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 309259 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213491 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244085 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255021 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 21609 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 43681 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 129661 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 13502 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 12635 views
At night, the enemy attacked Odesa region again, there are damages, but no casualties - Kiper

Russian attack drones struck Odesa region at night, damaging a private house and a power line, but causing no casualties.

War • April 9, 05:45 AM • 29910 views

Kiper: Heating season in Odesa region to be gradually completed

The heating season in Odesa Oblast will gradually end on 31 March due to warming weather.

Society • March 28, 11:03 AM • 27035 views

14 people killed, 46 wounded in Russian attack on Odesa - Kiper

As a result of the Russian missile attack on Odesa, 14 people were killed, including local residents, a medic and a rescuer, and 46 others were injured, including 7 emergency workers.

War • March 15, 12:10 PM • 32464 views

Russia continues to try to disrupt the functioning of the grain corridor, but in vain - Kiper

Russia continues to launch massive drone attacks on Odesa region in an attempt to disrupt the grain corridor.

War • March 11, 11:06 AM • 22061 views

Mothballed infrastructure facility damaged in Odesa region due to Russian attack - Kiper

A Russian drone strike damaged a mothballed infrastructure facility in Odesa region and started a fire, which was quickly extinguished with no casualties.

War • March 8, 07:00 AM • 23572 views

A 10-year-old boy was found under the rubble in Odesa - Kiper

Rescuers found the body of a 10-year-old boy under the rubble in Odesa.

Society • March 3, 04:56 PM • 42281 views

Strike on Odesa: the death toll has risen to 10, a baby has been pulled out of the rubble

The death toll from a Russian drone attack on a residential building in Odesa has risen to 10 people: another dead baby was pulled from the rubble.

War • March 3, 07:58 AM • 30582 views

"Shaping the country's economic sustainability": Kiper shares details of forum with President

The Made in Ukraine Forum aims to support Ukrainian business and develop the country's economy by launching a new platform for cooperation and a cashback program for domestic goods.

Economy • February 26, 06:09 PM • 97468 views

russians attacked Odesa region three times with kamikaze drones: four people were wounded

russian troops attacked Odesa region three times with kamikaze drones on the night of February 10, wounding four people.

War • February 10, 07:14 AM • 30762 views

Emergency services of Odesa region equipped with modern ambulances - Kiper

The Mayakivske Emergency Medical Aid Station in Odesa Oblast has received a new modern Class C ambulance as part of the strengthening and modernization of the emergency medical aid system in the region.

Society • February 9, 10:57 AM • 24802 views

Public Talk in Odesa region: what business told First Deputy Prime Minister Svyrydenko and Head of the Regional State Administration Kiper

What the business told First Deputy Prime Minister Svyrydenko and the head of the regional administration Kiper.

Economy • February 5, 06:22 AM • 34202 views