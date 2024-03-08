Mothballed infrastructure facility damaged in Odesa region due to Russian attack - Kiper

At night, the enemy once again attacked Odesa region with attack drones. 18 drones were destroyed by our air defense forces. This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration Oleh Kiper, UNN reports.

Unfortunately, we could not avoid the hits. A mothballed infrastructure facility was damaged in Odesa region. A fire broke out in an open area and was quickly extinguished. There were no casualties - He informs.

Addendum

On the night of March 8 , the Defense Forces destroyed 33 of 37 Shahed UAVsovernight.