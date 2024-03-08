$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 16498 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 52712 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 41247 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 207948 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 187825 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 175685 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 220944 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249218 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155008 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371611 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Mothballed infrastructure facility damaged in Odesa region due to Russian attack - Kiper

 23572 views

A Russian drone strike damaged a mothballed infrastructure facility in Odesa region and started a fire, which was quickly extinguished with no casualties.

Mothballed infrastructure facility damaged in Odesa region due to Russian attack - Kiper

At night, the enemy once again attacked Odesa region with attack drones. 18 drones were destroyed by our air defense forces. This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration Oleh Kiper, UNN reports.

Unfortunately, we could not avoid the hits. A mothballed infrastructure facility was damaged in Odesa region. A fire broke out in an open area and was quickly extinguished. There were no casualties

- He informs.

Addendum 

On the night of March 8 , the Defense Forces destroyed 33 of 37 Shahed UAVsovernight. 

