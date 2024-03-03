$41.340.03
Strike on Odesa: the death toll has risen to 10, a baby has been pulled out of the rubble

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30582 views

The death toll from a Russian drone attack on a residential building in Odesa has risen to 10 people: another dead baby was pulled from the rubble.

Strike on Odesa: the death toll has risen to 10, a baby has been pulled out of the rubble

In Odesa, another dead baby was pulled from the rubble. The number of victims has increased to 10. This was written by Oleg Kiper, reports UNN.

The body of another dead baby has just been found next to the woman's body. The child is believed to be less than a year old.

- Kiper said.

The head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration added that the search and rescue operation is ongoing, and rescuers continue to dismantle the rubble.

The day before, rescuers in Odesa also pulled the bodies of a mother and her three-month-old child from the rubble after Russians targeted a residential building at night.

Russia killed a 4-month-old baby with his mother in Odesa03.03.24, 06:39 • 38013 views

Context

The enemy attacked Odesa region with drones on the night of March 2. Explosions were heard in the city. As a result of the Russian drone attack , nine people were killed and eight were injured. Among them was a three-year-old child.

On March 3, Odesa and the region declared mourning for the victims of the Russian attack.

The prosecutor's office has launched an investigation into the night attack in Odesa under the article on violation of the laws and customs of war.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

