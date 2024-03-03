$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Russia killed a 4-month-old baby with his mother in Odesa

A Russian drone strike killed a 4-month-old Ukrainian baby along with his mother when it hit their apartment building in Odesa.

Russia killed a 4-month-old baby with his mother in Odesa

The bodies of Anna Gaidarzha and her 4-month-old son Tymofiy were recovered from the rubble of a nine-story building in Odesa that was hit by a Russian drone. The child's father, Serhiy, and older sister were in another room during the attack. They managed to survive, said Mykola Kuleba, the Commissioner for Children's Rights, UNN reports.

Details

The mother and baby were sleeping peacefully on their bed.

Another painful loss. Another life that was cut short... In the evening, the rescuers found the body of a 4-month-old baby sleeping peacefully in his mother's arms. His father had been hoping for a miracle since the morning. But he lost both his wife and child. The man is survived by a little daughter

Kuleba wrote.

Recall

Rescuers in Odesa have pulled the bodies of a mother and her three-month-old child from the rubble after Russians targeted a residential building overnight.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War
Dmytro Kuleba
Odesa
Brent
$65.07
Bitcoin
$83,379.10
S&P 500
$5,249.71
Tesla
$252.22
Газ TTF
$35.93
Золото
$3,080.65
Ethereum
$1,802.90