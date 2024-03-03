Russia killed a 4-month-old baby with his mother in Odesa

The bodies of Anna Gaidarzha and her 4-month-old son Tymofiy were recovered from the rubble of a nine-story building in Odesa that was hit by a Russian drone. The child's father, Serhiy, and older sister were in another room during the attack. They managed to survive, said Mykola Kuleba, the Commissioner for Children's Rights, UNN reports.

Details

The mother and baby were sleeping peacefully on their bed.

Another painful loss. Another life that was cut short... In the evening, the rescuers found the body of a 4-month-old baby sleeping peacefully in his mother's arms. His father had been hoping for a miracle since the morning. But he lost both his wife and child. The man is survived by a little daughter Kuleba wrote.

Recall

