Kostin on the attack on Odesa: targeted attack on a residential building

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Andriy Kostin said that the Russians deliberately attacked a high-rise building in Odesa because the building is not located near any military facility. UNN reports this with reference to the OGP.

Details

This is not just shelling, this is a policy aimed at terrorizing and destroying Ukrainians. This is an attack on a residential building. This house is not located next to any military or dual-use facility. This house is located in a densely built-up area. We understand that this policy begins in the Kremlin. Criminal orders are given from the Kremlin - Kostin said.

He emphasized that Ukraine needs additional weapons and air defense equipment.

After all, we must not only investigate such war crimes. We must stop these crimes. To do this, we need the support of the world. We, as prosecutors, law enforcement agencies, together with our partners from the International Criminal Court and other countries that are conducting their own investigations, are doing everything possible to ensure that everyone who is guilty of the deaths of Ukrainians, torture and rape is brought to justice , Kostin said.

Addendum

In Odesa, the body of another victim was recovered from the rubble of a house . The number of victims increased to five.