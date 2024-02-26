"Shaping the country's economic sustainability": Kiper shares details of forum with President

Supporting Ukrainian business is key to developing and sustaining the country's economy. This is the focus of today's forum "Made in Ukraine" with the participation of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, members of the government, heads of regional military administrations, entrepreneurs and foreign experts. This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper, according to UNN .

Details

Thus, the forum participants launched the "Made in Ukraine" platform, which will be a platform for cooperation between the government and local producers, Kiper writes.

Because by supporting the domestic market, we ensure the growth of budget revenues. ," states the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration.

The President also announced the Ukrainian cashback program.

Part of the money for the purchase of domestic goods will be returned, which will greatly stimulate Ukrainians to buy Ukrainian goods. - adds the head of the regional state administration.

It is noted that more than ten companies from Odesa region also joined the forum. They shared their sustainability secrets with other participants.