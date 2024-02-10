russians attacked Odesa region three times with kamikaze drones: four people were wounded

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
russian troops attacked Odesa region three times with kamikaze drones on the night of February 10, wounding four people.

At night, Russian troops attacked Odesa region three times with kamikaze drones, injuring four people. This was stated by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, UNN reports .

Details

According to him, the first  wave of drones was sent by the Russians to Odesa. 

However, the wreckage of one of the downed UAVs damaged a technical building of the port infrastructure, and one of the company's employees was injured by shrapnel. The man was hospitalized

- Kiper summarized.

Instead, the enemy directed the second and third waves of attacks at the Danube port infrastructure. 

Air defense forces destroyed 12 drones. Three people were injured, employees of port companies. The men received numerous shrapnel wounds and mine-blast injuries. All of them were hospitalized. One of the injured is in serious condition. Our doctors are providing all necessary assistance

- said the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration.

In addition, on , the enemy struck at the civilian infrastructure of Izmail: technical premises of industrial and service facilities were destroyed, the road surface, trucks and cars were damaged, windows were smashed in several residential buildings, facades and roofs were damaged.

Also, in Izmail district, as a result of the attack, the wreckage of the downed drone caused a fire in a private house and garage.

Recall

On the night of February 10, the enemy attacked with 31 Shahed-136/131 strike UAVs. 23 of them were shot down by the Ukrainian military.

