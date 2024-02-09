44-year-old man sustains shrapnel wound in drone attack in Odesa

In Odesa, it became known about one victim of an enemy drone attack on Odesa, said the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that the 44-year-old man received a shrapnel wound to his forearm, he is in hospital.

One person has been reported injured as a result of an enemy drone attack in Odesa. A 44-year-old man received a shrapnel wound to his forearm. He is currently receiving all the necessary medical care in a hospital Kiper wrote.

He reminded that the air alert continues.

An explosion occurred in Odesa - media