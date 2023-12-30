An explosion occurred in Odesa - media

An explosion occurred in Odesa on Saturday evening, according to Suspilne, UNN reports.

Details

The sound of an explosion is reported in Odesa. Air alert has been declared in the region.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force warned of a missile threat to Odesa region.

Oleh Kiper, the head of the RMA, urged residents to stay in safe places.

"Odesa district, please stay in safe places until the curfew.

Take care of yourself and your loved ones," Kiper wrote on Telegram.