Boeing 737 MAX aircraft heading to China returned to the US due to Trump's tariffs - Media

A Boeing jetliner that was supposed to be delivered to a Chinese airline was forced to return to the US due to import duties imposed by White House head Donald Trump. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

It is noted that the 737 MAX airliner, intended for the Chinese airline Xiamen Airlines, landed at Boeing Field in Seattle at 6:11 PM local time (10:11 PM Kyiv time).

The jet, which made refueling stops in Guam and Hawaii during its 5,000-mile (8,000 km) return journey, was one of several 737 MAX jets that were at Boeing's final assembly center in the Chinese city of Zhoushan, awaiting final completion and delivery to the customer in China - the report says.

The publication adds that a new 737 MAX has a market value of about $55 million. It remains unclear which side made the decision to return the aircraft to the US.

"The tariff war and apparent supply reversal come as Boeing recovers from a nearly five-year freeze on 737 MAX imports and a previous round of trade tension," the authors conclude.

