Boeing 737 MAX aircraft heading to China returned to the US due to Trump's tariffs - Media

$41.380.00
47.000.00
ukenru
On the Toretsk direction, Ukrainian soldiers fell into a Russian ambush, there are dead - Zelenskyy
April 20, 02:07 PM • 12849 views

On the Toretsk direction, Ukrainian soldiers fell into a Russian ambush, there are dead - Zelenskyy

April 20, 06:46 AM • 28376 views

The Holy Fire arrived in Ukraine from Warsaw: it was met in Volyn

April 20, 03:00 AM • 45096 views

Easter in Ukraine: how Ukrainians celebrate the Resurrection holiday in the fourth year of the large-scale war

April 19, 03:10 PM • 48103 views

Another 277 soldiers returned home from Russian captivity - Zelenskyy

April 19, 03:04 PM • 55512 views

Five cool anthology series: what to watch in your free time

April 19, 02:56 PM • 31486 views

'Shaheds' in our sky - the real attitude towards Easter and human lives: Zelensky reacted to Putin's 'truce'

April 19, 02:01 PM • 25464 views

Putin announced an "Easter truce" for 30 hours

April 19, 11:37 AM • 20832 views

Holy Fire descended in Jerusalem

April 18, 05:00 PM • 81384 views

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

April 18, 01:41 PM • 86218 views

The State Statistics Service reported how much the prices for Easter cake ingredients have increased in a year

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+15°
0m/s
34%
748 mm
Popular news

Republican Congressman calls Putin's "Easter truce" fake

April 20, 02:32 PM • 10017 views

China tested a non-nuclear hydrogen bomb

April 20, 03:47 PM • 10539 views

The Kremlin stated that Putin did not order the continuation of the "Easter ceasefire"

04:09 PM • 9456 views

Airstrike on Kostiantynivka: bodies of two dead found under rubble

04:34 PM • 7102 views

German firm feeds Russian war machine with strategic raw materials - investigation

07:04 PM • 11078 views
Publications

How to remove stains from wine, coffee, grass and ink: simple and effective tips

April 20, 09:03 AM • 20982 views

Eggs after Easter: how to properly store and what to cook with them

April 20, 06:00 AM • 23876 views

Easter in Ukraine: how Ukrainians celebrate the Resurrection holiday in the fourth year of the large-scale war

April 20, 03:00 AM • 45096 views

Technology powering Ukraine. How RSE became a symbol of energy independence during the war

April 19, 08:45 AM • 41729 views

Catching up with Oleksandriya, the Lviv derby, the fight to get out of the relegation zone: UPL weekend matches preview

April 19, 06:00 AM • 41367 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Donald Trump

Antonio Tajani

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Iran

United Arab Emirates

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Five cool anthology series: what to watch in your free time

April 19, 03:04 PM • 55512 views

Taras Tsymbalyuk will become the main character of the show "The Bachelor"

April 18, 03:22 PM • 32581 views

Netflix will improve search with AI

April 18, 01:58 PM • 34316 views

"Star Wars" animated series about Darth Maul will be released next year

April 18, 01:19 PM • 35270 views

Jennifer Lopez to star in "The Last Mrs. Parrish"

April 18, 10:07 AM • 69007 views
Actual

Shahed-136

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Financial Times

TikTok

The Washington Post

Boeing 737 MAX aircraft heading to China returned to the US due to Trump's tariffs - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 328 views

A Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, intended for the Chinese airline Xiamen Airlines, returned to the United States. This happened because of import duties introduced by Donald Trump.

Boeing 737 MAX aircraft heading to China returned to the US due to Trump's tariffs - Media

A Boeing jetliner that was supposed to be delivered to a Chinese airline was forced to return to the US due to import duties imposed by White House head Donald Trump. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

It is noted that the 737 MAX airliner, intended for the Chinese airline Xiamen Airlines, landed at Boeing Field in Seattle at 6:11 PM local time (10:11 PM Kyiv time).

The jet, which made refueling stops in Guam and Hawaii during its 5,000-mile (8,000 km) return journey, was one of several 737 MAX jets that were at Boeing's final assembly center in the Chinese city of Zhoushan, awaiting final completion and delivery to the customer in China

- the report says.

The publication adds that a new 737 MAX has a market value of about $55 million. It remains unclear which side made the decision to return the aircraft to the US.

"The tariff war and apparent supply reversal come as Boeing recovers from a nearly five-year freeze on 737 MAX imports and a previous round of trade tension," the authors conclude.

Recall

Tesla has suspended plans to import components from China for its Cybercab and Semi electric truck to the US. This happened after President Donald Trump increased tariffs on goods from Beijing.

Import duties introduced are illegal: California will file a lawsuit against Trump16.04.25, 19:25 • 8472 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

EconomyPolitics
Boeing
White House
Beijing
Donald Trump
United States
Brent
$67.65
Bitcoin
$85,098.90
S&P 500
$5,302.78
Tesla
$239.97
Газ TTF
$35.66
Золото
$3,341.30
Ethereum
$1,587.94