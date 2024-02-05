Public Talk in Odesa region: what business told First Deputy Prime Minister Svyrydenko and Head of the Regional State Administration Kiper

The head of Odesa regional administration Oleh Kiper met with representatives of Odesa business, UNN reports.

Details

The meeting was attended by First Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko.

"We discussed a number of important topics with our entrepreneurs, including employee booking, VAT refunds, taxation, setting up export logistics, and much more.

A key topic of concern for local businesses is preventing pressure on entrepreneurs.

So they talked about the solutions that have already been developed - the creation of the Business Support Council under the President, the launch of a platform for communication between entrepreneurs and the government at various levels - Made in Ukraine," Kiper informs.

The meeting participants also discussed solutions that are still being worked on. For example, draft law No. 10454, which should put an end to the situation when, according to the SASU's position, businesses had to operate without profit, Kiper said.

"We will help businesses in every way possible. Our goal is to be a support, not an obstacle. Because taxpayers are the Atlanteans who hold the rear, the state and the army," he summarized.