A 10-year-old boy was found under the rubble in Odesa - Kiper
Kyiv • UNN
Rescuers in Odesa found another victim of the March 2 enemy attack - a 10-year-old boy - under the rubble. This was reported by the head of the RMA Oleh Kiper, UNN reports.
Rescuers have just found a boy killed in a Russian attack under the rubble. Serhiy was 10 years old... Our sincere condolences to his family and friends
Earlier it was reported about 10 dead due to the enemy attack on Odesa.
As a result of yesterday's Russian attack on Odesa , the former deputy commander of the 56th separate motorized infantry brigade in Mariupol, Oleh Kravets, was killed along with his wife and seven-month-old daughter.