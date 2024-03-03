$41.340.03
A 10-year-old boy was found under the rubble in Odesa - Kiper

Kyiv • UNN

 • 42281 views

Rescuers found the body of a 10-year-old boy under the rubble in Odesa.

A 10-year-old boy was found under the rubble in Odesa - Kiper

Rescuers in Odesa found another victim of the March 2 enemy attack - a 10-year-old boy - under the rubble. This was reported by the head of the RMA Oleh Kiper, UNN reports

Rescuers have just found a boy killed in a Russian attack under the rubble. Serhiy was 10 years old... Our sincere condolences to his family and friends

- Kiper wrote on social media.

Earlier it was reported about 10 dead due to the enemy attack on Odesa. 

As a result of yesterday's Russian attack on Odesa , the former deputy commander of the 56th separate motorized infantry brigade in Mariupol, Oleh Kravets, was killed along with his wife and seven-month-old daughter. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyWar
