A 10-year-old boy was found under the rubble in Odesa - Kiper

Rescuers in Odesa found another victim of the March 2 enemy attack - a 10-year-old boy - under the rubble. This was reported by the head of the RMA Oleh Kiper, UNN reports.

Rescuers have just found a boy killed in a Russian attack under the rubble. Serhiy was 10 years old... Our sincere condolences to his family and friends - Kiper wrote on social media.

Earlier it was reported about 10 dead due to the enemy attack on Odesa.

As a result of yesterday's Russian attack on Odesa , the former deputy commander of the 56th separate motorized infantry brigade in Mariupol, Oleh Kravets, was killed along with his wife and seven-month-old daughter.