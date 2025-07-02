Krakowiec-Korczowa border crossing point

$
Exclusive
08:30 AM
• 3700 views
"Don't provoke Putin": political scientist explained what dictates the US decision to reduce arms supplies to Ukraine
08:15 AM
• 6236 views
Is there a real threat toDnipro: Budanov voiced the answer
07:10 AM
• 15407 views
Lack of new U.S. sanctions allows Russia to replenish its budget for war - NYT
Exclusive
06:39 AM
• 26671 views
Poisoning in Vinnytsia region: 9 children among the victims
Exclusive
06:24 AM
• 45136 views
Charity is not romance, but responsibility: Benefactor Lolita Kuzina on the scandal with Nazariy Husakov and trust in fundraising
05:19 AM
• 46501 views
The White House confirmed that the US is stopping the supply of certain types of weapons to Ukraine
July 1, 03:40 PM
• 57010 views
“The wind remains gusty, the heat will get closer”: weather forecast for July 2 in Ukraine
Exclusive
July 1, 01:57 PM
• 104713 views
Mobilization of convicts continues: the Ministry of Justice sees no downturn in dynamics
Exclusive
July 1, 12:51 PM
• 74654 views
Aircraft Maintenance: Key Principles of Work Organization and Regulation - Expert Comment
Exclusive
July 1, 11:25 AM
• 161421 views
Cosmetic changes, but systemic threats: what the updated draft law on the activity of the Deposit Guarantee Fund conceals
Singer Tonya Matviyenko said that she was beaten by a Bolt driver
July 2, 12:04 AM
• 27396 views
Kharkiv region attacked by Russian UAVs: there is a dead person, an injured person, fires broke out
July 2, 01:42 AM
• 22181 views
In Germany, an Iranian spy who monitored Jewish sites will be tried
July 2, 02:11 AM
• 11430 views
Trump announces deportation of dangerous criminals, even if they are US citizens
July 2, 02:49 AM
• 21636 views
Russia has deployed warships to the Black and Mediterranean Seas - Ukrainian Navy
03:45 AM
• 21767 views
Charity is not romance, but responsibility: Benefactor Lolita Kuzina on the scandal with Nazariy Husakov and trust in fundraising
Exclusive
06:24 AM
• 45136 views
"A helicopter cannot fly for 100 years": army warns of risks - industry reacts
July 1, 03:27 PM
• 76329 views
How will the subsistence minimum, minimum wage, and exchange rate change: The Cabinet of Ministers approved the budget declaration
July 1, 03:10 PM
• 87788 views
ARMA risks handing over Gulliver Mall to Adamovsky's "Russian hands"
July 1, 02:20 PM
• 104615 views
Cosmetic changes, but systemic threats: what the updated draft law on the activity of the Deposit Guarantee Fund conceals
Exclusive
July 1, 11:25 AM
• 161421 views
Kyrylo Budanov
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Joe Biden
Oleh Syniehubov
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Germany
Israel
Villa of legendary couturier Lagerfeld near Paris sold for 4.7 million euros
07:53 AM
• 5939 views
Taylor Swift buys a giant friendship bracelet from New Orleans Eras Tour for $13K
July 1, 03:11 PM
• 26381 views
Actress from "Blade Runner 2049" to star in series with Josh Hartnett
July 1, 11:17 AM
• 90353 views
US canceled Bob Vylan's visas due to scandalous antisemitic slogans at a concert
July 1, 10:47 AM
• 92538 views
British royal family to abandon train as part of cost cutting
July 1, 07:10 AM
• 113380 views
Shahed-136
Pantsir missile system
Kh-101
The New York Times
Facebook
Krakowiec-Korczowa border crossing point
