Monk wanted to smuggle a man across the border for $10,000 and fell into a trap set by border guards

Kyiv • UNN

 • 48 views

Border guards of the Chop detachment exposed a clergyman of the UOC who tried to illegally smuggle a conscript across the border for $10,000. He hid the man in his own car under his cassocks.

Monk wanted to smuggle a man across the border for $10,000 and fell into a trap set by border guards

Border guards of the Chop detachment exposed the tricks of a clergyman of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, who tried to illegally transport a conscript across the border for a monetary reward. He hid the man in his own car under cassocks, hoping to bypass checkpoints unnoticed.

This was reported by border guards, writes UNN.

Details

DetailsAccording to border guards, a "Mercedes" car was stopped for inspection in the Uzhhorod district, driven by a 50-year-old priest from one of Transcarpathia's monasteries.

During the inspection of the vehicle, another man was found – a 41-year-old resident of Sumy region, whom the monk tried to hide under his cassocks.

The driver admitted that he met the Sumy resident through mutual acquaintances and agreed to transport him to the border with Slovakia for a reward of 10,000 US dollars, which the man was supposed to pay after successfully crossing the state border.

The latter was supposed to pay for the deal after a successful crossing of the state border. The monk picked up the Sumy resident in Kyiv and hid him under his ceremonial attire

- the border guards reported.

An investigative and operational group of the National Police arrived at the scene of the detention. The actions of the clergyman are being investigated under the signs of a criminal offense provided for in Part 3 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, and the "passenger" also faces responsibility under Article 204-1 of the Code of Administrative Offenses for attempting to illegally cross the state border of Ukraine.

SBU and police thwarted a large-scale draft evasion scheme in Kyiv: over UAH 17 million in cash seized from suspects19.08.25, 13:58 • 2434 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
United States dollar
Sumy Oblast
Zakarpattia Oblast
Mercedes-Benz Group
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Slovakia
Ukraine
Sumy
Kyiv