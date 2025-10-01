$41.140.18
US promises Qatar far-reaching security guarantees

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1152 views

The White House announced that any armed attack on Qatar is a threat to US security, providing the Persian Gulf emirate with far-reaching guarantees. This came three weeks after an Israeli airstrike on Hamas targets in Doha. President Trump signed an executive order authorizing diplomatic, economic, and military measures.

US promises Qatar far-reaching security guarantees

From now on, any armed attack on the territory of Qatar is considered a threat to the peace and security of the United States. UNN reports with reference to Der Spiegel.

Details

Three weeks after Israel's airstrike on Hamas targets in Doha, the US issued far-reaching security guarantees for the Gulf emirate. According to a decree issued today by the White House on the "security and territorial integrity of the State of Qatar," it states that "any armed attack on the territory, sovereignty, or critical infrastructure of the State of Qatar is a threat to the peace and security of the United States." It is also known that US President Donald Trump signed the decree on Monday, September 29.

Apparently, a similar initiative is also related to calming the strained relations between Qatar and the US after the incident with Israel's airstrike on Hamas targets in Doha.

It is separately noted that in the event of an attack, the US will "take all legal and appropriate measures" – including "diplomatic, economic, and, if necessary, military" – to restore peace and stability.

Recall

On September 9, the Israel Defense Forces and the Israel Security Agency launched a targeted strike on the top leadership of Hamas in Qatar.

On September 29, it became known that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu apologized to his Qatari counterpart for the attack in Doha during a phone call from the White House.

Ihor Telezhnikov

