Germany calls for a complete halt to steel imports from Russia

November 3, 05:51 PM • 16042 views
Tomorrow, power will be cut off in a number of regions of Ukraine: when and how many queues
November 3, 04:38 PM • 47377 views
What you can save on when raising a child during wartime: life hacks for mothers of children aged 0 to 16Photo
November 3, 03:27 PM • 32686 views
A pre-trial restraint measure has been chosen for the judge who caused a fatal road accident in Prykarpattia
November 3, 02:53 PM • 35693 views
Smells of the Soviet past: economist explained why the number of pharmacies in Ukraine should not be reduced
November 3, 02:21 PM • 30518 views
What about the EU aid to Ukraine in the coming years and is there a connection with the IMF - the European Commission's response
November 3, 02:12 PM • 38139 views
Undeclared cohabitant and a ring worth 700,000 hryvnias: NACP must check the lifestyle of acting rector of SBITU Andriy KudryashovPhoto
November 3, 01:44 PM • 18014 views
Why power outage schedules can change during the day: the Ministry of Energy provided an explanation
November 3, 01:00 PM • 15444 views
Child vaccination rates in Ukraine remain below recommended levels
November 3, 08:56 AM • 29610 views
Zelenskyy signed a law on booking defense industry workers with military registration problems: what are the new rules
November 3, 08:49 AM • 34125 views
General Staff confirms damage to Saratov oil refinery and Russian army logistics facilities in Luhansk region
In the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia, occupiers are preparing medical students for work on the front line - CNSNovember 3, 10:01 PM • 2560 views
SBU detained a Russian informant who set up "video traps" on Ukrzaliznytsia to spy on Ukrainian Armed Forces echelonsNovember 3, 10:16 PM • 5564 views
Ireland reduces the period of stay for Ukrainians in state housing to 30 daysNovember 3, 11:30 PM • 5002 views
The need for reforms and problems with corruption: The European Commission presented a report on the assessment of Ukraine's progress on its path to the EU02:25 AM • 6076 views
ATESH agents paralyzed the work of the FSB in the Bryansk region during an inspection from Moscow (video)Video03:27 AM • 3956 views
What you can save on when raising a child during wartime: life hacks for mothers of children aged 0 to 16Photo
November 3, 04:38 PM • 47393 views
Undeclared cohabitant and a ring worth 700,000 hryvnias: NACP must check the lifestyle of acting rector of SBITU Andriy KudryashovPhoto
Exclusive
November 3, 02:12 PM • 38145 views
Bank hotlines: how to call Oschadbank, PrivatBank, Sense Bank or MonobankNovember 3, 12:30 PM • 34654 views
Where to find the power outage schedule in 2025: useful tipsNovember 3, 10:27 AM • 49080 views
Bilchuk and "Rostec": how the head of the State Aviation Service opened the way for a company with Russian ties to the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicoptersNovember 3, 08:40 AM • 56026 views
Kim Kardashian doubted the moon landing. NASA respondedNovember 3, 03:33 PM • 18688 views
Sydney Sweeney appeared at NASCAR race after argument with ex-fiancéPhotoNovember 3, 10:50 AM • 23454 views
Britney Spears disappears from Instagram after series of posts about ex-husbandNovember 3, 10:05 AM • 33350 views
Demi Moore, Paris Hilton, and Kristen Wiig stunned in "naked" looks at the LACMA Art+Film GalaPhotoNovember 2, 03:41 PM • 34223 views
TV presenter Lesia Nikitiuk and her fiancé baptized their sonVideoNovember 1, 01:37 PM • 55330 views
Germany calls for a complete halt to steel imports from Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2650 views

German Vice-Chancellor Lars Klingbeil called for a complete ban on Russian steel imports, including steel billets processed in the EU. He emphasized the need to strengthen European patriotism and support domestic steel production.

Germany calls for a complete halt to steel imports from Russia

German Vice-Chancellor and Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil, ahead of the "steel summit" scheduled for November 6 at the Chancellery, called for strengthening sanctions against Russia, including a complete ban on Russian steel imports. This is reported by UNN with reference to Der Spiegel.

Details

According to the publication, the politician insists on a complete cessation of steel imports from the Russian Federation. He criticized the fact that steel billets produced in Russia and processed in the EU are still not subject to sanctions.

Steel slabs produced in Russia and processed in the European Union are still not subject to sanctions. It is impossible to explain to the workers in our steel industry that Europe is still leaving the market open for Putin.

- said Klingbeil.

He emphasized the need to show "more European patriotism" in response to global overproduction and understated prices.

"More domestic production, a clear focus on climate-friendly quality steel from Germany and Europe. In such important sectors as infrastructure and the automotive industry, we must prioritize steel produced here," the minister explained.

EU remains the largest buyer of Russian liquefied natural gas - The Guardian27.10.25, 00:02 • 7020 views

Vita Zelenetska

EconomyPolitics
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Der Spiegel
European Union
Germany