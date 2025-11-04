Germany calls for a complete halt to steel imports from Russia

German Vice-Chancellor and Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil, ahead of the "steel summit" scheduled for November 6 at the Chancellery, called for strengthening sanctions against Russia, including a complete ban on Russian steel imports. This is reported by UNN with reference to Der Spiegel.

Details

According to the publication, the politician insists on a complete cessation of steel imports from the Russian Federation. He criticized the fact that steel billets produced in Russia and processed in the EU are still not subject to sanctions.

Steel slabs produced in Russia and processed in the European Union are still not subject to sanctions. It is impossible to explain to the workers in our steel industry that Europe is still leaving the market open for Putin. - said Klingbeil.

He emphasized the need to show "more European patriotism" in response to global overproduction and understated prices.

"More domestic production, a clear focus on climate-friendly quality steel from Germany and Europe. In such important sectors as infrastructure and the automotive industry, we must prioritize steel produced here," the minister explained.

