Ibiza and Formentera are submerged: bad weather paralyzes traffic on the islands

Heavy rains once again hit the Spanish resorts of Ibiza and Formentera, causing widespread flooding and transport collapse. Ibiza Airport was temporarily closed due to flooded runways, dozens of flights were canceled, and bus services were suspended. This is reported by UNN with reference to Spiegel.

Details

For the second time in two weeks, floods have caused chaos on the Spanish Mediterranean islands of Ibiza and Formentera, the publication writes. As indicated, the main road to Ibiza Airport was closed on Saturday. Videos circulating online show rainwater flowing into the terminal.

Flights at Ibiza were temporarily suspended for an hour due to runway flooding. According to airport operator Aena, 24 flights were canceled on the island, and 19 on neighboring Mallorca. In addition, public transport was temporarily suspended during the bad weather.

Authorities in Ibiza, Formentera, and Mallorca sent warnings to residents' mobile phones, urging them to stay home if possible and avoid travel. To mitigate the consequences of the flood, military personnel were sent from mainland Spain to the islands to assist in pumping out water.

Lightning struck a power line on Formentera, leaving 576 households on the smallest island of the Balearic archipelago without electricity. According to the regional government, about 300 other households on Menorca, Ibiza, and Mallorca were also affected.

Heavy rains also on mainland Spain.

In the eastern region of Valencia, authorities warned of further heavy rains and storms starting Saturday evening. According to the regional meteorological agency Avamet, 110 liters of precipitation per square meter fell in the city of Carcaixent within an hour, leading to flooded streets.

Addition

At the end of September, Ibiza and Formentera already experienced heavy rains and floods. Beaches and schools were closed.

In Ibiza, it was the wettest day since at least 1952 (the beginning of measurements) - wrote the Spanish meteorological service Aemet in a storm review.

Last October, heavy rains caused severe flooding in eastern and southern Spain, with the province of Valencia being particularly affected. In total, 236 people died then.

