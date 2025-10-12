$41.510.00
October 11, 04:00 PM
A selection of films for long October evenings: from romance to dramaVideo
October 11, 02:06 PM
EES verification system introduced at EU borders: what Ukrainians need to know
October 11, 01:21 PM
There are good options, strong ideas: Zelenskyy discussed strengthening Ukrainian air defense with Trump
October 11, 12:56 PM
Death of blogger Hanich in Kyiv: what is known about him, and to whom he wrote before his death
October 11, 12:10 PM
SBU drones hit Bashneft refinery, 1,400 kilometers from Ukraine - source
October 11, 08:54 AM
In Kyiv, a well-known blogger was found in a car with a gunshot wound to the head: the police initiated criminal proceedings
October 10, 07:08 PM
Zelenskyy dissatisfied with the protection of Kyiv's thermal power plants
October 10, 05:04 PM
Svyrydenko submitted a proposal to the Rada regarding the appointment of Tetiana Berezhna as Minister of Culture
October 10, 03:17 PM
Demand for charging stations is growing in Ukraine: how prices have changed since the beginning of the war, and whether there is an increase in costPhoto
October 10, 02:10 PM
Ukrainian delegation prepares for US visit: Zelenskyy reveals details
Publications
Exclusives
Ibiza and Formentera are submerged: bad weather paralyzes traffic on the islands

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1190 views

Heavy rains caused extensive flooding in Ibiza and Formentera, with Ibiza airport temporarily closed and 24 flights canceled. Authorities urge people to stay home, the military is helping to pump out water, and lightning has cut power to hundreds of households.

Ibiza and Formentera are submerged: bad weather paralyzes traffic on the islands

Heavy rains once again hit the Spanish resorts of Ibiza and Formentera, causing widespread flooding and transport collapse. Ibiza Airport was temporarily closed due to flooded runways, dozens of flights were canceled, and bus services were suspended. This is reported by UNN with reference to Spiegel.

Details

For the second time in two weeks, floods have caused chaos on the Spanish Mediterranean islands of Ibiza and Formentera, the publication writes. As indicated, the main road to Ibiza Airport was closed on Saturday. Videos circulating online show rainwater flowing into the terminal.

Flights at Ibiza were temporarily suspended for an hour due to runway flooding. According to airport operator Aena, 24 flights were canceled on the island, and 19 on neighboring Mallorca. In addition, public transport was temporarily suspended during the bad weather.

Authorities in Ibiza, Formentera, and Mallorca sent warnings to residents' mobile phones, urging them to stay home if possible and avoid travel. To mitigate the consequences of the flood, military personnel were sent from mainland Spain to the islands to assist in pumping out water.

Lightning struck a power line on Formentera, leaving 576 households on the smallest island of the Balearic archipelago without electricity. According to the regional government, about 300 other households on Menorca, Ibiza, and Mallorca were also affected.

Heavy rains also on mainland Spain.

In the eastern region of Valencia, authorities warned of further heavy rains and storms starting Saturday evening. According to the regional meteorological agency Avamet, 110 liters of precipitation per square meter fell in the city of Carcaixent within an hour, leading to flooded streets.

Addition

At the end of September, Ibiza and Formentera already experienced heavy rains and floods. Beaches and schools were closed.

In Ibiza, it was the wettest day since at least 1952 (the beginning of measurements)

- wrote the Spanish meteorological service Aemet in a storm review.

Last October, heavy rains caused severe flooding in eastern and southern Spain, with the province of Valencia being particularly affected. In total, 236 people died then.

The number of victims of landslides and floods in Mexico reached 37 people12.10.25, 07:39 • 2496 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the WorldWeather and environment
