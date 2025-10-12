The number of victims of landslides and floods in Mexico reached 37 people

The death toll from landslides and floods caused by heavy rains in central and southeastern Mexico has risen to 37 people. This was reported by UNN with reference to NBC News.

It is noted that thousands of soldiers cleared blocked roads to rescue missing persons across the country.

22 people died in the state of Hidalgo, north of Mexico City, and 150 settlements were left without power. At least nine people died in the state of Puebla, east of Mexico City, and more than 16,000 homes were damaged or destroyed. Five deaths were also recorded in the state of Veracruz, where the army and navy helped rescue residents of 42 settlements. - the report says.

It is indicated that in 55 municipalities of the state on the Gulf of Mexico coast, another 16,000 homes were damaged.

According to authorities, more than 320,000 people across the country were affected by power outages caused by heavy rains. Authorities attribute the deadly rains to Tropical Storm Priscilla, which was previously a hurricane, and Tropical Storm Raymond, both of which occurred off Mexico's west coast.

Earlier, at least 27 people died in Mexico due to heavy rains. The rains caused several landslides, power outages in some municipalities, and rivers to overflow their banks.

