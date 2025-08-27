$41.430.15
Heavy rains in India caused floods, landslide on pilgrimage route killed 30 people

Kyiv • UNN

 • 58 views

Heavy rain caused a landslide on a pilgrimage route in Jammu, India, killing at least 30 people. Authorities urged people to stay home at night due to floods and forecast further rains.

Heavy rains in India caused floods, landslide on pilgrimage route killed 30 people

Heavy rain triggered a landslide on the famous Hindu pilgrimage route in India's northern Jammu region, killing at least 30 people, ANI reported on Wednesday. Due to the floods, authorities urged people to stay indoors at night, writes UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

Weather forecasters predict more rain and thunderstorms with gusty winds in the mountainous Ladakh region, and heavy rains are expected to hit the federal territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Authorities struggled to restore communication services, as communication "was practically non-existent," said Omar Abdullah, the territory's chief minister.

According to ANI, at least 30 people died in the landslide that occurred on Tuesday near the Vaishno Devi shrine on the pilgrims' path.

This is another case of a landslide caused by heavy rains in the Himalayan region, which killed 60 people last week and left 200 people missing in Kishtwar (Indian Kashmir).

Authorities also ordered the closure of educational institutions in Jammu, where, according to meteorological services, 368 mm of precipitation fell on Tuesday.

The Tawi, Chenab, and Basantar rivers overflowed their banks and exceeded permissible levels, causing floods in low-lying areas, Jammu district official Rakesh Kumar told reporters.

Television footage shows cars falling into a large sinkhole after a bridge collapsed on the Tawi River, and some highways connecting Jammu with the rest of India were also damaged.

India's neighbor and adversary, Pakistan, has also been suffering from monsoon rains in recent weeks.

On Tuesday, Pakistan said its large eastern province of Punjab faced a "very high or exceptionally high" flood risk due to a combination of heavy rains and India's decision to release water from two dams.

The number of displaced people in the province currently exceeds 150,000, including nearly 35,000 people who voluntarily left their homes after flood warnings caused by heavy rains that began on August 14, officials said.

Over 280 people died from floods in India and Pakistan16.08.25, 08:03 • 4446 views

Julia Shramko

