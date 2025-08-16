Over 280 people died from floods in India and Pakistan

Sudden floods caused by torrential rains have claimed the lives of over 280 people in India and Pakistan, with dozens more missing, officials said on Friday, as rescuers evacuated about 1,600 people from two mountainous areas of the neighboring countries, UNN reports with reference to AP.

Details

The flooding began on Thursday in Indian-controlled Kashmir and spread to northern and northwestern Pakistan, caused by sudden, intense downpours over small areas. The floods and subsequent landslides injured dozens of people and evacuated and rescued thousands of others, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Such downpours are becoming more frequent in the Himalayan regions of India and northern areas of Pakistan, and experts have said that climate change is one of the contributing factors.

The leaders of both countries expressed condolences to the victims' families and assured them of prompt assistance.

