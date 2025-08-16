Over 280 people died from floods in India and Pakistan

$41.450.06
48.440.21
ukenru
August 15, 11:06 PM • 49119 views
We could not find full understanding, there is no agreement yet: Trump on negotiations with Putin
August 15, 08:15 PM • 76348 views
Britain to deploy troops to Ukraine within a week of ceasefire - The Telegraph
August 15, 08:08 PM • 45642 views
Alaska Talks: US Considers Sanctions Against Russian Oil Giants to End War
August 15, 07:11 PM • 42512 views
Trump and Putin met in AlaskaPhoto
August 15, 06:26 PM • 40738 views
Ukrainian military stopped the enemy's advance in the Pokrovsk direction: seven settlements cleared
August 15, 11:40 AM • 102368 views
Macron and Zelensky discussed before Trump-Putin summit, agreed to meet after Alaska
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 170966 views
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 09:59 AM • 83997 views
MP Volodymyr Kreidenko: preservation and development of the domestic aviation industry is a matter of national sovereignty and technological independence
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 158509 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 08:34 AM • 56715 views
Judges deviated from the Supreme Court's own practice when considering the case of Concord Bank - ex-judge
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
1m/s
73%
753mm
Popular news
Actor Tom Cruise declined Trump's invitation to the Kennedy Center HonorsAugust 15, 08:50 PM • 32553 views
"Kholodnyi Yar" liberated Hruzke and Vesele: machine gun robots and artillery destroyed the occupiersVideoAugust 15, 09:20 PM • 13108 views
Trump canceled lunch with Russian delegation and returns to Washington11:40 PM • 10459 views
"This is not diplomacy, but theater": Schumer on Trump's meeting with PutinVideo01:12 AM • 13724 views
Trump after meeting with Putin: "Now everything depends on Zelenskyy"01:33 AM • 56830 views
Publications
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 170941 views
Mi-8s destroy Russian drones, and their repair will be controlled by a company from the orbit of the Russian military-industrial complex - whose benefit is this decision?August 15, 10:28 AM • 151556 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 158488 views
Festive table for the Dormition of the Theotokos: a selection of proven pie recipesPhotoAugust 15, 07:14 AM • 175750 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 261104 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Joe Biden
Marco Rubio
Steve Witkoff
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
Alaska
White House
Washington, D.C.
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Record Martian meteorite for $5.3 million and its sale provoked an international scandal03:37 AM • 3776 views
Actor Tom Cruise declined Trump's invitation to the Kennedy Center HonorsAugust 15, 08:50 PM • 32813 views
Netflix showed a trailer for the second part of the second season of "Wednesday"VideoAugust 14, 02:12 PM • 111041 views
Priscilla Presley accused of "unplugging" daughter from life support: musician's widow rejected $50 million lawsuitAugust 14, 09:44 AM • 192471 views
Balenciaga sells a bag resembling a supermarket package for $1000August 13, 02:38 PM • 138318 views
Actual
Fox News
The New York Times
Euro
Train
The Guardian

Over 280 people died from floods in India and Pakistan

Kyiv • UNN

 • 546 views

Over 280 people have died in India and Pakistan due to flash floods caused by torrential rains. Rescuers evacuated about 1,600 people, and dozens are considered missing.

Over 280 people died from floods in India and Pakistan

Sudden floods caused by torrential rains have claimed the lives of over 280 people in India and Pakistan, with dozens more missing, officials said on Friday, as rescuers evacuated about 1,600 people from two mountainous areas of the neighboring countries, UNN reports with reference to AP.

Details

The flooding began on Thursday in Indian-controlled Kashmir and spread to northern and northwestern Pakistan, caused by sudden, intense downpours over small areas. The floods and subsequent landslides injured dozens of people and evacuated and rescued thousands of others, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Such downpours are becoming more frequent in the Himalayan regions of India and northern areas of Pakistan, and experts have said that climate change is one of the contributing factors.

The leaders of both countries expressed condolences to the victims' families and assured them of prompt assistance.

Sudden floods in western China: 10 dead, 33 missing08.08.25, 17:57 • 3439 views

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Mexico
Himalayas
India
Pakistan