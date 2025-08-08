Sudden floods in western China: 10 dead, 33 missing

At least ten people have died as a result of sudden floods in northwestern China. Another 33 people are considered missing. This was reported on Friday by Chinese state television and AP, according to UNN.

Details

At least 10 people have died and 33 are missing due to sudden floods in Yuzhong County, northwestern China's Gansu Province, Chinese state media reported on Friday.

Since August 7, continuous heavy rains have caused flash floods - reported national broadcaster CCTV.

Ten people have been declared dead and 33 missing.

Heavy rains that began on Thursday caused flash floods and at least one landslide in mountainous areas near Lanzhou city.

The downpour led to power and telecommunications outages in the mountainous Xinglong area.

More than 4,000 people in four villages remained unaccounted for.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping ordered "all efforts" to be made to rescue the missing, CCTV reported.

Recall

In northern China, including Beijing, 543.4 mm of precipitation fell from July 23 to 28, almost equal to the annual norm, causing floods and landslides. As a result of the bad weather, at least 38 people died, more than 80,000 were evacuated, and infrastructure suffered significant damage.

In China, the southwestern province of Guizhou was again hit by heavy rains - for the second time in a week. As a result, the already flood-affected city of Rongjiang was half-submerged, and its residents were evacuated to higher ground.

Chinese President Xi Jinping said that the country is at a "critical" stage of the summer flood season.

