Sudden floods in western China: 10 dead, 33 missing

$41.460.15
48.280.01
ukenru
03:03 PM • 5300 views
EU Council approved decision to provide Ukraine with 3.056 billion euros within the framework of the Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
02:38 PM • 22258 views
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideo
Exclusive
01:00 PM • 36708 views
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
12:43 PM • 27300 views
Passing the Military Medical Commission (MMC) during martial law: what conscripts need to know
10:49 AM • 57425 views
Trump and Putin could meet as early as Monday, Rome among options - Fox News
Exclusive
August 8, 09:44 AM • 53439 views
Shooting at Cherkasy "McDonald's": details of the incident revealed
August 8, 09:33 AM • 41782 views
The Supreme Court put an end to the case of Concord Bank without considering its merits - Olena Sosedka
August 8, 09:21 AM • 34068 views
Government made an economic forecast: under the worst-case scenario - 2.4% GDP growth and 9.9% inflation
Exclusive
August 8, 09:00 AM • 68500 views
A third of graduates found jobs, while some had to retrain: The Employment Service spoke about the situation on the labor market
August 8, 07:40 AM • 24979 views
Parliament may consider legalizing crypto as early as next week - MP
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
2m/s
42%
754mm
Popular news
New Polish President began his term with a conflict with Tusk: the reason is the airportAugust 8, 06:38 AM • 53317 views
IAEA at substations: new mission revealed risks for Ukraine's NPPsAugust 8, 07:29 AM • 56538 views
Old equipment, new challenges: what threatens the technical resource of Ukrainian aviationAugust 8, 08:20 AM • 76666 views
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhoto11:15 AM • 54717 views
Ukraine's anti-corruption bodies should pay attention to the activities of MP Serhiy KuzminykhPhoto02:30 PM • 17530 views
Publications
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideo02:38 PM • 22237 views
Ukraine's anti-corruption bodies should pay attention to the activities of MP Serhiy KuzminykhPhoto02:30 PM • 17983 views
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
01:00 PM • 36689 views
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhoto11:15 AM • 55298 views
A third of graduates found jobs, while some had to retrain: The Employment Service spoke about the situation on the labor market
Exclusive
August 8, 09:00 AM • 68493 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Xi Jinping
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Narendra Modi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
India
Crimea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhoto11:15 AM • 55298 views
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhotoAugust 7, 11:02 AM • 149369 views
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramasAugust 6, 10:39 AM • 164888 views
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - MediaAugust 6, 07:07 AM • 171448 views
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - reportAugust 6, 05:58 AM • 160834 views
Actual
S-400 missile system
MIM-104 Patriot
Forbes
Mi-8
The Guardian

Sudden floods in western China: 10 dead, 33 missing

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1048 views

At least 10 people have died and 33 are missing due to sudden floods in northwestern China. Heavy rains since Thursday have caused floods and landslides, leaving more than 4,000 people without communication.

Sudden floods in western China: 10 dead, 33 missing

At least ten people have died as a result of sudden floods in northwestern China. Another 33 people are considered missing. This was reported on Friday by Chinese state television and AP, according to UNN.

Details

At least 10 people have died and 33 are missing due to sudden floods in Yuzhong County, northwestern China's Gansu Province, Chinese state media reported on Friday.

Since August 7, continuous heavy rains have caused flash floods

- reported national broadcaster CCTV.

Ten people have been declared dead and 33 missing.

Heavy rains that began on Thursday caused flash floods and at least one landslide in mountainous areas near Lanzhou city.

The downpour led to power and telecommunications outages in the mountainous Xinglong area.

More than 4,000 people in four villages remained unaccounted for.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping ordered "all efforts" to be made to rescue the missing, CCTV reported.

Recall

In northern China, including Beijing, 543.4 mm of precipitation fell from July 23 to 28, almost equal to the annual norm, causing floods and landslides. As a result of the bad weather, at least 38 people died, more than 80,000 were evacuated, and infrastructure suffered significant damage.

In China, the southwestern province of Guizhou was again hit by heavy rains - for the second time in a week. As a result, the already flood-affected city of Rongjiang was half-submerged, and its residents were evacuated to higher ground.

Chinese President Xi Jinping said that the country is at a "critical" stage of the summer flood season

Xi Jinping, in a conversation with Putin, supported the efforts of the United States and Russia to promote a political settlement of the crisis in Ukraine.

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
Associated Press
Beijing
Xi Jinping
China