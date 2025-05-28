Zelenskyy returns to Kyiv earlier due to the offensive in Sumy region? Sources deny Spiegel's information

The German publication Spiegel reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is urgently returning from Germany due to the Russian offensive in the Sumy region, but UNN sources report that this is a fake.

Details

The German publication SPIEGEL reported that due to the serious situation in Ukraine, Zelenskyy will not fly from Berlin to Dusseldorf, and from there to Aachen, but will return directly to Kyiv. The publication cited the threatening situation in Sumy as the reason.

UNN sources report that the publication's information is not true. The source emphasized that the situation in the Sumy region today is the same as yesterday.

Let us remind you

In Berlin on Tuesday, the Ukrainian president held negotiations with Chancellor Friedrich Merz and received new commitments regarding military support. Zelenskyy also met with President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Bundestag Speaker Julia Klöckner. Now he will fly home directly on his government plane.