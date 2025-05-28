Zelenskyy will return to Kyiv earlier due to the threatening situation in the Sumy region - media

Contrary to the plan, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy will not attend the Karlspreis award ceremony in Aachen. According to SPIEGEL, he will return directly from Berlin to Kyiv due to the threatening situation in Sumy, reports UNN.

Details

Two years ago, Zelenskyy received the Charlemagne Prize in Aachen. This time, the President of Ukraine planned to attend the award ceremony for European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. After political negotiations in Berlin, he wanted to go to the Rhineland region. However, according to SPIEGEL, travel plans were changed at short notice on Tuesday.

Due to the serious situation in Ukraine, Zelenskyy will not fly from Berlin to Dusseldorf, and from there to Aachen, but will return directly to Kyiv, sources in law enforcement agencies say.

The main reason is the build-up of Russian troops in the area of the city of Sumy. Apparently, Zelenskyy considered it inappropriate to attend a festive event abroad, given the situation. According to Ukrainian sources, Russia has concentrated about 50,000 troops for a possible offensive in the region in northeastern Ukraine - writes the publication.

Recall

In Berlin on Tuesday, the Ukrainian president held talks with Chancellor Friedrich Merz and received new commitments on military support. Zelenskyy also met with President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Bundestag Speaker Julia Klöckner. Now he will fly home directly on his government plane.