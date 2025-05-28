$41.680.11
Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin
05:16 PM • 13181 views

Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin

Exclusive
02:57 PM • 39237 views

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

Exclusive
May 28, 12:43 PM • 63891 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

May 28, 12:12 PM • 111079 views

General Staff confirmed the hitting of important objects of the Russian military-industrial complex in the Moscow region and the Ivanovo region

May 28, 10:11 AM • 79987 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
May 28, 09:43 AM • 86490 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Exclusive
May 28, 07:55 AM • 162597 views

Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

Exclusive
May 28, 06:00 AM • 71155 views

Strengthening limits on card-to-card transfers from June: economist refuted myths and explained who it will affect

May 28, 05:00 AM • 171642 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

Exclusive
May 27, 01:16 PM • 220337 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

Publications
Exclusives
Zelenskyy will return to Kyiv earlier due to the threatening situation in the Sumy region - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 706 views

The President of Ukraine is urgently returning to Kyiv due to the buildup of Russian troops in the Sumy region. He has canceled his trip to the Charlemagne Prize ceremony in Aachen.

Zelenskyy will return to Kyiv earlier due to the threatening situation in the Sumy region - media

Contrary to the plan, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy will not attend the Karlspreis award ceremony in Aachen. According to SPIEGEL, he will return directly from Berlin to Kyiv due to the threatening situation in Sumy, reports UNN.

Details

Two years ago, Zelenskyy received the Charlemagne Prize in Aachen. This time, the President of Ukraine planned to attend the award ceremony for European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. After political negotiations in Berlin, he wanted to go to the Rhineland region. However, according to SPIEGEL, travel plans were changed at short notice on Tuesday.

Due to the serious situation in Ukraine, Zelenskyy will not fly from Berlin to Dusseldorf, and from there to Aachen, but will return directly to Kyiv, sources in law enforcement agencies say.

The main reason is the build-up of Russian troops in the area of the city of Sumy. Apparently, Zelenskyy considered it inappropriate to attend a festive event abroad, given the situation. According to Ukrainian sources, Russia has concentrated about 50,000 troops for a possible offensive in the region in northeastern Ukraine 

- writes the publication.

Recall

In Berlin on Tuesday, the Ukrainian president held talks with Chancellor Friedrich Merz and received new commitments on military support. Zelenskyy also met with President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Bundestag Speaker Julia Klöckner. Now he will fly home directly on his government plane.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
Bundestag
European Commission
Frank-Walter Steinmeier
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine
Berlin
Sums
Kyiv
