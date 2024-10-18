Britain joins France and Germany in developing long-range missiles
The UK will participate in a long-range missile development program with France, Germany and other European countries. The goal is to create a ground-launched cruise missile with a range of 1,000-2,000 km to strengthen NATO's defense.
On October 17, British Defense Secretary John Healey announced that his country would join a European program to develop long-range missiles. The UK is seeking to fill the gap in military stockpiles created by Russia's war in Ukraine. This was reported by Reuters , according to UNN.
We are committing the UK to a long-range missile program, a formal commitment alongside Germany, France, Poland and several other countries
He did not specify the range of the planned weapon and other details, saying that they had not yet been decided.
"This is a long-range weapon compared to the capabilities that many of us already have and can use," he told reporters, adding that the development is also part of NATO's efforts to strengthen its own deterrence and defense of Europe.
At the time, military sources said the goal was to create a new land-based cruise missile with a range of 1,000 to 2,000 km to meet NATO requirements for such a capability.
The United States and Germany also announced in Washington that in 2026 they will temporarily deploy long-range US missiles on German territory, including SM-6, Tomahawks, and hypersonic weapons under development.
The deployment, condemned by Moscow as a "very serious threat" to Russia's national security, is seen as a temporary solution until Europe prepares its own long-range missiles.
