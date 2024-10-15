British intelligence reports another failure in the development of Russian weapons
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops shot down their S-70 "Hunter" drone over the front line on October 5. The Russian army lost control of the aircraft and decided to destroy it to avoid capture by the Ukrainian army, according to a new report by the British Ministry of Defense, UNN reports .
Details
According to the report, on October 5, Russia shot down its own S-70 Okhotnik unmanned aerial vehicle as it flew west over the front line.
According to British intelligence, it is likely that Russia lost control of the UAV and decided to destroy the aircraft to avoid it falling into enemy hands.
The S-70 was developed by Sukhoi for at least a decade and tested at the Russian air base in Akhtubinsk.
Russia probably waited until the very last moment before deciding to use the UAV (to shoot it down - ed.), having exhausted all attempts to bring it back under control. This is another costly and shameful failure in Russian weapons development that will almost certainly delay the S-70 program
