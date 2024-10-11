russia is increasing the production of planning bombs: what is known
Russia has increased the production of UMPB D-30SN cruise missiles to 600 units per month. These 250 kg munitions can be launched from a distance of 90 km and can be used by various types of aircraft.
The publication emphasizes that last winter the enemy produced 110 units of this ammunition. In the spring, the production rate increased to 161 units per month and by the end of the summer reached 600 units.
Defence Express also reminds that the D-30SN UMPB is a newly developed munition with an estimated weight of about 250 kilograms. Compared to bombs with UMPK kits, the enemy can drop this munition from more distant areas or to hit more distant targets.
Some sources, according to the newspaper, say that the aviation version of the D-30SN UMB is powered by a jet engine or rocket accelerator. The carriers of the D-30SN are not only Su-34 frontline bombers, although Su-30 or Su-35 can also drop them, but also the Russian heavy jet UAV S-70 “Hunter”.
Experts from the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise explainedwhy the enemy has begun to use guided aerial bombs against Ukraine more often.
Missiles and “chessmen” are relatively limited and more materially expensive weapons for the enemy. They are systematically trying to replenish their stocks in various ways, but in general, it is a matter of producing them from scratch. At the same time, the Russians have accumulated tens of thousands of aircraft bombs in their warehouses, which can be used to equip frontline aircraft
They clarified that modern guided aircraft bombs are expensive to produce and use, so Russians minimally modernize and use conventional aircraft bombs.
The so-called UMPCs, or universal planning and correction modules, are attached to the bombs in stockpiles. From the structures studied in parts and fragments, as well as illustrative materials on the Internet, we can conclude that the technology is quite simple: the bomb is fixed at several points to the module, suspended from an aircraft that drops it in flight, and such a planning munition with the UMPC control module flies 40-60 kilometers away and hits targets. Traditionally, this type of weapon, as well as all other types of Russian weapons, uses foreign microelectronics