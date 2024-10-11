russia is increasing the production of planning bombs: what is known

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

russia is increasing the production of planning bombs: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12663 views

Russia has increased the production of UMPB D-30SN cruise missiles to 600 units per month. These 250 kg munitions can be launched from a distance of 90 km and can be used by various types of aircraft.

russia is increasing the production of planning bombs: what is known

Russia has almost quadrupled the production of D-30SN UMPB planning bombs, which can be launched at Ukraine from a distance of 90 kilometers. This is reported by Defence Express, according to UNN.

The publication emphasizes that last winter the enemy produced 110 units of this ammunition. In the spring, the production rate increased to 161 units per month and by the end of the summer reached 600 units.

Defence Express also reminds that the D-30SN UMPB is a newly developed munition with an estimated weight of about 250 kilograms. Compared to bombs with UMPK kits, the enemy can drop this munition from more distant areas or to hit more distant targets.

Some sources, according to the newspaper, say that the aviation version of the D-30SN UMB is powered by a jet engine or rocket accelerator. The carriers of the D-30SN are not only Su-34 frontline bombers, although Su-30 or Su-35 can also drop them, but also the Russian heavy jet UAV S-70 “Hunter”.

Optional

Experts from the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise explainedwhy the enemy has begun to use guided aerial bombs against Ukraine more often.

Missiles and “chessmen” are relatively limited and more materially expensive weapons for the enemy. They are systematically trying to replenish their stocks in various ways, but in general, it is a matter of producing them from scratch. At the same time, the Russians have accumulated tens of thousands of aircraft bombs in their warehouses, which can be used to equip frontline aircraft

- experts noted.

They clarified that modern guided aircraft bombs are expensive to produce and use, so Russians minimally modernize and use conventional aircraft bombs.

The so-called UMPCs, or universal planning and correction modules, are attached to the bombs in stockpiles. From the structures studied in parts and fragments, as well as illustrative materials on the Internet, we can conclude that the technology is quite simple: the bomb is fixed at several points to the module, suspended from an aircraft that drops it in flight, and such a planning munition with the UMPC control module flies 40-60 kilometers away and hits targets. Traditionally, this type of weapon, as well as all other types of Russian weapons, uses foreign microelectronics

- explained the experts of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise.
