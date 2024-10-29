NYT: Zelenskiy asks for Tomahawk missiles in his Victory Plan
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine requests Tomahawk missiles with a range of over 2,400 kilometers from the United States as part of a “non-nuclear deterrence package.” U.S. officials consider this request unrealistic due to limited stockpiles and lack of justification for use.
The non-nuclear deterrence package mentioned in the Victory Plan presented by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy includes the transfer of long-range Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine. This was reported by The New York Times and UNN , citing its own sources.
The publication points out that American officials have privately expressed some resentment of Zelenskyy's Victory Plan. In particular, they called it unrealistic and almost entirely dependent on Western aid.
As an example, in one part that has not been made public, Mr. Zelensky proposed a “non-nuclear deterrence package” in which Ukraine would receive Tomahawk missiles with a range of more than 2,400 km.
The NYT source called it “a completely unrealistic request.” According to him, the Tomahawk has a range of 1,500 miles, which is more than seven times the range of the long-range missile systems called ATACMS that Ukraine received this year.
Ukraine has also failed to provide Washington with convincing evidence of how it will use long-range weapons
In addition, Russia's list of targets far exceeds the number of missiles that the United States or any other ally could deliver without jeopardizing stockpiles dedicated to potential conflicts in the Middle East and Asia.
When presenting the Peace Plan to the Verkhovna Rada, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine proposes to deploy a comprehensive non-nuclear strategic deterrence package on its territory, which will be sufficient to protect against any military threat from Russia.