Expert on the Victory Plan: it contains measures that partners can implement

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Ukraine has solved the problem with manpower at the front - Commander-in-Chief of the Joint Armed Forces of NATO in Europe

A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

Expert on the Victory Plan: it contains measures that partners can implement

Kyiv

The experts analyzed the Victory Plan presented by President Zelenskyy. They noted the potential benefits for Ukraine, but pointed out the difficulties of implementing some of the points due to the position of Western partners.

Expert on the Victory Plan: it contains measures that partners can implement

The Victory Plan presented by the President contains measures that can be implemented by partner states. Even partial implementation of this Plan will bring Ukraine closer to a certain system of collective security. This opinion was expressed in a commentary to UNN by Serhiy Kuzan, head of the Ukrainian Center for Security and Cooperation.

Speaking of the Plan of Ukraine, these are the concrete steps that will definitely lead to a result. Only the implementation of these steps will lead to the desired result that would satisfy everyone. Anything else, what is called a Chinese peace plan, a Brazilian peace plan, is actually surrender, which in principle will not lead to peace. That is, the concepts of surrender and peace are mutually exclusive. Anything else only strengthens Russia's sense of impunity and permissiveness

- Kuzan said. 

He noted that  the plan was developed by  military and Ukrainian diplomats. 

This is a plan that provides for a set of measures that can be implemented primarily by our partner states. This Plan includes measures of various kinds, so we can say that it is not just a military operation. Given the capacity of our partner countries, that is, all those who provide us with assistance, and the potential of these countries, it is the implementation of these measures that will give a guaranteed result. The victory plan consists of various components. Even the implementation of each individual component clearly strengthens our position and, of course, weakens the position of the Russians

- Kuzan said. 

The expert noted that even partial implementation of this plan will bring Ukraine closer to a certain system of collective security. It provides for the creation of a collective security system that would work and be effective. 

 Commenting on the clause of the Plan on authorization to strike military targets on the territory of the Russian Federation, Kuzan noted that no one wants to do this now, because of the elections, and that any escalation of the US would play into the hands of the Republicans. 

The position of the White House and the current administration was known, but, for example, if we take away the election rhetoric, we understand that this is a prerequisite for getting closer to parity with Russia. In other words, we are not even equalizing our capabilities with the Russians, we are just getting one step closer to parity of our capabilities

 - said Kuzan. 

He noted that all individual negotiations have already been held, for example, with the leaders of the UK and France. 

They are actually, so to speak, unofficially, because, of course, the main violin is played by the United States, our European partners, who are ready to grant such permission and are ready to provide their weapons. I mean, Storm Shadow, Scalps. The Germans are completely looking back to Washington. That is, they will not make decisions without Washington, in principle, just like the British

- Kuzan said. 

The expert notes that the issue is only in Washington. 

There are no military preconditions, no red lines, no explanations as to why they are not providing it. Because Ukraine has crossed all the red lines and demonstrated their (Russian - ed.) insolvency. Now there are only restrictions left, and these are restrictions dictated by US domestic policy. And as soon as these restrictions are removed, we will definitely get permission to launch long-range strikes. But in addition to the authorization, of course, we also need a tool. We need ballistic missiles from the Americans

- Kuzan said. 

Commenting on UNN's Victory Plan, international political scientist Maksym Yali noted  that from a political point of view, from the point of view of preventing a possible new conflict, a new war on the part of Russia, as it already happened after the conflict was frozen in 2015, all points seem reasonable.

They should be of interest to our Western partners, in terms of return, if we are talking about Ukrainian resources, as a guarantee of investment in them. But, on the other hand, at least in the short term, they look very unrealistic, especially the clause about Ukraine's immediate invitation to NATO. The United States is not ready for this, let alone countries like Hungary or Slovakia to support such an initiative

- Yali said. 

He noted that US President Biden did not dare to do so either before the full-scale invasion or after, including the NATO anniversary summit this summer. 

Therefore, the first point looks unrealistic. The other points, including the permission to strike with long-range weapons, also, based on the results of the visit to Washington and European capitals, if Biden continues to block this decision, we will not be able to strike even with the weapons systems we already have. In particular, Storm Shadow, Scalps, which contain American technology. So far, he is not ready for this, as we can see

- the expert expressed his opinion. 

He noted that Scholz is not ready either,  because he has Bundestag elections in a year, and in regional elections he had a hard time winning in some states, or was defeated by Alternative for Germany, which advocates for establishing relations with Russia and cutting aid to Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy today unveiled the 5-point Victory Plan with 3 secret annexes. The plan includes geopolitical, military, economic, and security aspects to end the war and guarantee security.

In particular, Ukraine proposes to deploy a comprehensive non-nuclear strategic deterrence package on its territory

The Victory Plan also includes the lifting by partners of restrictions on the use of long-range weapons on the entire territory of Ukraine occupied by Russia and on the territory of the Russian Federation - on military infrastructure - and the provision of appropriate long-range missiles, drones and other means of destruction to Ukraine. 

