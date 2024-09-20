UK and US may secretly authorize Ukraine to launch Storm Shadow strikes on Russia - media

London, together with the United States, may privately grant Ukraine permission to use long-range Storm Shadow missiles to strike deep into Russian territory. This was reported by The Times and UNN with reference to their own sources.

Details

According to the newspaper, Western diplomats are ready to sign such a decision. It is also noted that this authorization will not be disclosed until the launch of the first missile.

The West hopes that "a private agreement can be reached that will allow Ukraine to launch British and French-made cruise missiles at Russia with an element of surprise.

One of the interlocutors explained that in this way the United States and the United Kingdom want to show that NATO is moving as "one" and avoid the impression that these two countries "dominate decision-making.

At the same time, one official acknowledged that senior officials in the US administration are focused on "legacy building" and want to move faster because of the upcoming US presidential election.

Addendum

The publication also explains that pressure on the West to allow the use of Storm Shadow in Russia is growing. This is because the Kremlin has received new ballistic missiles from Iran.

Recall

Earlier , The Times said that the US is ready to allow Ukraine to use British and French Storm Shadow missiles to strike deep into Russia. However, the White House will not authorize such strikes using American ATACMS missiles.