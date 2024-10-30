Zelensky says Ukraine lacks full support for starting talks with Russia
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine emphasized the need to strengthen Ukraine and to be honest in negotiations without backroom deals.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he does not yet see Ukraine's full support for starting negotiations with Russia. He said this in an interview with representatives of the leading media of the countries of Northern Europe, UNN reports.
"I do not see full support for Ukraine's future, and we are only talking about our security. And I'm just talking about an invitation (invitation to NATO - ed.), not membership," Zelenskyy said.
The President says that the first point of negotiations will be the strengthening of Ukraine, and the second will be honesty in the negotiations.
"No games without us, about us, with the Russians at any level. Be open and clear," he added.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the media reports that the Victory Plan envisages the transfer of long-range Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, saying that this was confidential information between Ukraine and the White House.