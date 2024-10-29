Zelenskyy meets with Prime Minister of Denmark: discusses training of Armed Forces brigades and arms supplies to Ukraine
President of Ukraine meets with Mette Frederiksen in Reykjavik to discuss military support and the Peace Formula. Denmark will allocate 4.2 billion kroner for the production of Ukrainian weapons, including drones and artillery.
In the framework of the meeting of Nordic ministers, the President of Ukraine discussed with Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen the issues of defense support, weapons and equipment from the announced aid packages. The parties also touched upon the preparation for the next Peace Summit, as part of Denmark's functions in implementing the third point of the Peace Formula, “Energy Security.
In Reykjavik, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen. The key topics discussed included the possibility of training and equipping the Armed Forces brigade by the Scandinavian countries; continued defense support for Ukraine; and the receipt of weapons and equipment from the announced aid packages. The leaders also emphasized the importance of strengthening Ukraine's air defense. During the meeting, they also discussed the situation with the involvement of the North Korean military in the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Zelenskyy thanked Denmark for its support of the Victory Plan and domestic arms production.
“This is a very important initiative,” said the President of Ukraine.
The meeting also focused on further implementation of the Peace Formula and preparations for the second Peace Summit. In particular, Denmark is a co-chair of the working group on the implementation of the third point of the Peace Formula, “Energy Security”.
Reference
In September, the next step was taken on the way to supplying Ukraine with weapons through its own defense industry, Folketidende writes.
Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen signed a letter of intent in Kyiv. This means that by the end of the year, Ukrainian-made weapons worth 4.2 billion Danish kroner will be delivered, funded by Denmark and the EU
Denmark will allocate DKK 1.3 billion. In addition, DKK 2.9 billion will come from frozen Russian assets that Denmark will unblock on behalf of the EU.
Investments will be directed to drones, missiles, and artillery, which will be produced in Ukraine by Ukrainian companies, not in other countries. Thus, Ukraine will, among other things, receive weapons faster.
