Zelensky met with the President of Iceland: what they discussed about helping Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine met with Halla Tomasdottir in Reykjavik to discuss Iceland's participation in demining and rehabilitation of soldiers. The parties also discussed the issue of countering disinformation and implementation of the Peace Formula.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on a meeting with his Icelandic counterpart Halla Thomassdottir in Reykjavik, where the parties discussed demining, rehabilitation of soldiers, the Peace Formula and the reconstruction of Ukraine, UNN reports.
In Reykjavik, he met with President of Iceland Halla Thomassdottir. Among the topics discussed were Iceland's participation in the demining coalition and in training Ukrainian sappers, rehabilitation of wounded soldiers, and the involvement of Icelandic companies in prosthetics. Post-war reconstruction of Ukraine. Countering Russian disinformation. Implementation of the Peace Formula and preparation for the second Peace Summit.
He invited Iceland to join the program of patronage over Ukrainian regions - separately or in cooperation with other Nordic countries, the OP said.
The Head of State thanked Iceland for supporting Ukraine from the first days of the full-scale Russian invasion and for holding the fourth Ukraine-Northern Europe Summit.
"Yesterday we made very important decisions for us. In particular, it is the support of our Peace Plan by our partners, and I thank them," the President said.
Zelenskyy noted Iceland's contribution to the establishment of the Register of Damages and a special tribunal for the crime of aggression.
Zelenskyy discusses investments in Ukrainian arms production with Prime Minister of Iceland10/28/24, 8:48 PM • 21036 views