Zelenskyy discusses investments in Ukrainian arms production with Prime Minister of Iceland
Kyiv • UNN
During his first working visit to Iceland, the President of Ukraine met with the Prime Minister. The parties discussed NATO membership, investments in the defense industry, and the production of drones.
On Monday, October 28, as part of his first working visit to Iceland, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Prime Minister Bjarni Benediktsson. The parties discussed Ukraine's accession to NATO and investments in the Ukrainian defense industry. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Presidential Office.
Details
The Head of State thanked Iceland and all partners - the Nordic states - for supporting Ukraine from the first days of the full-scale Russian invasion.
We protect our lives, our homes, our children every day. But this would not be possible without your strong support, the support of every partner. We are very grateful, but today we must be stronger to stop Putin. And this is what I want to discuss with our partners, with all allies. We have a Victory Plan, and we want real support for it
During the meeting, Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about the situation on the battlefield and Ukraine's achievements in the production of unmanned systems.
He called on Iceland to finance Ukrainian production of shells, long-range drones and missiles, and other weapons, as well as to join the coalition of shelters initiated by Ukraine and Finland.
Separately, the President informed about the involvement of the North Korean military in Russian aggression against Ukraine, as evidenced by intelligence data, and Russia's use of North Korean and Iranian weapons.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that against this background, a decisive reaction from the world is important.
The President emphasized that inviting Ukraine to join the Alliance is the first point of the Victory Plan, as it is the only guarantee of lasting peace.
Recall
On Monday, October 28, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Iceland to participate in the Ukraine-Northern Europe Summit.