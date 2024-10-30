Zelensky on Tomahawk missiles: it was confidential information between Ukraine and the White House
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine commented on the leak of information about Tomahawk missiles in the Victory Plan. According to him, this data was confidential between Ukraine and the White House.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has commented on the media reports that the Victory Plan provides for the transfer of long-range Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, saying that this was confidential information between Ukraine and the White House. He said this in an interview with representatives of the leading media in Northern Europe, UNN reports.
When many countries started to support the Victory Plan - you see what is happening in the media now - they said that Ukraine wanted or wanted to get a lot of missiles, such as Tomahawk. But this was confidential information between Ukraine and the White House. How to understand these messages? Well, it means that there is nothing confidential between the partners
Context
The New York Times, citing its own sources, reported that the non-nuclear deterrence package mentioned in the Victory Plan presented by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy includes the transfer of long-range Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine.