Light plane crashes in Philadelphia: details

A plane crash has occurred in northeastern Philadelphia in the United States, a light aircraft crashed near a residential area. This is reported by UNN with reference to FOX 4, and the X-account of FOX 29 journalist Steve Keeley.

Details

It is noted that the incident occurred at approximately 18:00 local time in the area of Cottman Avenue and Bustleton Avenue.

Eyewitnesses reported that several explosions occurred after the plane crashed, and that cars and buildings caught fire. According to witnesses, the loud sound of the explosion resembled a thunderclap.

Hundreds of firefighters and rescuers arrived at the crash site. CCTV cameras captured the moment when the plane falls from the sky, followed by a large explosion and puffs of black smoke.

FOX 29 journalist Steve Keeley reported that the wreckage of the plane was scattered at the crash site, and fires were still raging around. One local business worker said he saw "a bright flash of light that came out of nowhere.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro made an official statement on his page on the social network X.

"We are offering all available state resources to respond to the small private plane crash in Northeast Philadelphia. We will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available," Shapiro wrote.

It is not yet known what caused the crash or where the plane was headed from. No information about the dead or injured has been officially released.

Recall

An American Airlines plane with 64 passengers and a Black Hawk helicopter with three military personnel collided over Washington, DC. Both aircraft crashed into the Potomac River near Reagan Airport.

The plane crash in Washington: the most important statements by Trump and other US officials