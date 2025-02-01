Light plane crashes in Philadelphia: details

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 34000 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 70906 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 103389 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 106694 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 124923 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102585 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 130580 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103597 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113332 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116932 views

Popular news
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 103829 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 96550 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113434 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

09:52 AM • 29949 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107896 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 34016 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 124925 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 130581 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 163323 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153348 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 4261 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 10973 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107887 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113425 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138828 views
Light plane crashes in Philadelphia: details

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32207 views

A light aircraft crashed in northeastern Philadelphia, causing a series of explosions and fires. Hundreds of rescuers are working at the scene, and the state governor has promised to provide all the necessary resources to eliminate the consequences.

A plane crash has occurred in northeastern Philadelphia in the United States, a light aircraft crashed near a residential area. This is reported by UNN with reference to FOX 4, and the X-account of FOX 29 journalist Steve Keeley.

Details

It is noted that the incident occurred at approximately 18:00 local time in the area of Cottman Avenue and Bustleton Avenue.

Eyewitnesses reported that several explosions occurred after the plane crashed, and that cars and buildings caught fire. According to witnesses, the loud sound of the explosion resembled a thunderclap.

Image

Hundreds of firefighters and rescuers arrived at the crash site. CCTV cameras captured the moment when the plane falls from the sky, followed by a large explosion and puffs of black smoke.

FOX 29 journalist Steve Keeley reported that the wreckage of the plane was scattered at the crash site, and fires were still raging around. One local business worker said he saw "a bright flash of light that came out of nowhere.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro made an official statement on his page on the social network X.

Image

"We are offering all available state resources to respond to the small private plane crash in Northeast Philadelphia. We will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available," Shapiro wrote.

It is not yet known what caused the crash or where the plane was headed from. No information about the dead or injured has been officially released.

Recall

An American Airlines plane with 64 passengers and a Black Hawk helicopter with three military personnel collided over Washington, DC. Both aircraft crashed into the Potomac River near Reagan Airport.

The plane crash in Washington: the most important statements by Trump and other US officials30.01.25, 20:13 • 30320 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
washington-dcWashington, D.C.
united-statesUnited States

