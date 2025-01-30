The plane crash in Washington: the most important statements by Trump and other US officials

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 77514 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 96056 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 107311 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 110275 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 130521 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103590 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 134641 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103748 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113416 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116982 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Broadcast
Popular news
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 52752 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 118554 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 58383 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 113165 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 29097 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 77544 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 130525 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 134643 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 166533 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 156321 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 23365 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 26917 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 113165 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 118554 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140006 views
Actual
The plane crash in Washington: the most important statements by Trump and other US officials

The plane crash in Washington: the most important statements by Trump and other US officials

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30321 views

American officials have expressed different versions of the reasons for the collision between an American Eagle plane and a Black Hawk helicopter near Reagan Airport. Trump blamed the diversity policy, while others called for waiting for the results of the investigation.

U.S. officials have begun commenting on the causes and consequences of the mid-air collision between an airplane and a helicopter near Reagan National Airport. This is reported by CNN, UNN writes.

Details

As CNN notes, Trump, speaking to reporters from the White House briefing room, apparently blamed the mid-air collision on "promoting diversity" at the FAA without evidence. He pledged to work "very hard in the days ahead" and said his administration was ready to support the victims. But he then went on to criticize the previous Democratic administration and the former Secretary of Transportation, blaming their policies for the tragedy.

Vice President J.D. Vance expressed doubts about the lowering of hiring standards at the FAA, although he did not provide any evidence. Vance also stated that hundreds of people have sued the government because "they wanted to become air traffic controllers but were denied because of the color of their skin.

Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy promised to reform the aviation safety system, noting that "the collision should not have happened" and assured that the Department of Transportation would work with the FAA to prevent such tragedies in the future.

Former Secretary of Transportation Pete Butedzic responded to Trump's criticism by noting that during his tenure, the department put safety first, reducing the number of dangerous situations, and had no fatalities in commercial airline crashes.

"While families are grieving, Trump should lead, not lie," he said in X. 

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said that the helicopter, which was participating in a routine night training exercise, made a mistake during the mission. 

The helicopter, with three servicemen on board, was participating in "annual routine training of night flights along a standard corridor to ensure the continuity of the government mission," the minister said.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris said she and former second-in-command Doug Emhoff are "heartbroken over the tragic plane and helicopter crash at DCA last night" in a statement posted on social media. She said their "prayers are with the victims and all those who loved them.

No survivors: Trump on plane crash in Washington, D.C30.01.25, 18:38 • 25605 views

Senator Roger Marshall of Kansas wrote on social media that the accident was a "confluence of errors" with no evidence as recovery efforts are ongoing and the investigation is just beginning. He attributed it to factors such as darkness and insufficient warning. 

Earlier, UNN wrotethat Trump said he had a "strong opinion" about the reasons for the collision between the American Eagle and the Black Hawk helicopter. The National Air Traffic Controllers Association believes it is premature to draw conclusions about the causes of the incident.

Recall

An American Eagle airplane with 64 passengers collided with a Black Hawk army helicopter near Reagan Airport.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

News of the World
kamala-harrisKamala Harris
federal-aviation-administrationFederal Aviation Administration
white-houseWhite House
washington-dcWashington, D.C.
donald-trumpDonald Trump

Contact us about advertising