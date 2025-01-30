No survivors: Trump on plane crash in Washington, D.C

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that there were no survivors in the mid-air collision of a military helicopter and a passenger plane over the Potomac River the previous day, reports UNN with reference to CNN.

“Unfortunately, there are no survivors,” Trump said in the White House briefing room Thursday. He said he was addressing the American people in their “hour of mourning” and asked for a moment of silence at the start of his remarks.

“Now the work has turned to the mission of rebuilding,” Trump said, adding that Wednesday was ”a dark and painful night in our nation's capital and in the history of our country.

An American Eagle airplane with 64 passengers collided with an Army Black Hawk helicopter near Reagan Airport.