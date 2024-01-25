ukenru
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

Von der Leyen announces "comprehensive plan" to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
Von der Leyen announces "comprehensive plan" to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

U.S. reaffirms bipartisan support for Taiwan's newly elected president during first post-election visit

U.S. reaffirms bipartisan support for Taiwan's newly elected president during first post-election visit

Kyiv  •  UNN

U.S. Congressmen Amy Bera and Mario Diaz-Balart met with Taiwan's newly elected President Lai Tsing-jeou to reaffirm bipartisan support for the country despite China's claims to the territory. The congressmen are expected to stay on the island for three days.

U.S. Representatives Amy Bera (Democrat, California) and Mario Diaz-Balart (Republican, Florida) met with Taiwan's President-elect Lai Tsing-jeou on Thursday, January 25, to reaffirm U.S. support for the island, which China considers part of its territory. The two US congressmen plan to stay on the East Asian island for three days.

This was reported by UNN with reference to Associated Press.

Details

A bipartisan delegation from the United States Congress reaffirmed its support for Taiwan during a visit on Thursday following the election of its new president. Both members of the House of Representatives are expected to remain on the island through Friday.

They emphasized that U.S. support for Taiwan is bipartisan and unwavering, despite Beijing's warnings that it considers Taiwan to be Chinese territory, even though the island of more than 23 million people has had an independent government for decades.

The United States' support for Taiwan is firm. It is real and 100% bipartisan

- said U.S. Representative Mario Diaz Balart.
Image

According to the representative of the US Democratic Party, Amy Behr, manifestations of aggression should be avoided by solving problems together and developing peaceful relations.

There is no room for aggressive actions in the 21st century. We must learn to live together, trade together, work together, solve problems together

- Bera said.

British intelligence has identified a key task for Putin on the eve of the presidential election in Russia

 In turn, Taiwan's President Lai Tsingde responded that he wants to strengthen the resilience of society and protect the status quo in the Taiwan Strait, the strait between China and Taiwan.

I hope that the United States can continue to stand firmly by Taiwan, deepen bilateral cooperation and relations, and work with other democratic partners to ensure peace and prosperity in the region

- He said.

I also hope that the two co-chairs and our friends in the U.S. Congress can continue to support Taiwan in strengthening its self-defense capabilities

- Lai Qingde added.

Recall

The presidential election in Taiwan on January 13 was won by the pro-Western candidate from the Democratic Progressive Party, Lai Tsingde, who supports the island's independence.

Taiwan's president-elect Lai Tsingde not only celebrated a political success, but also faced a significant challenge: the situation in the parliament has changed in favor of the opposition, and the Chinese Foreign Ministry has once again issued a statement that the Taiwan issue is "China's internal affair.

In response to the presidential election, China's Defense Ministry said that Taiwan will never be a sovereign state.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World

