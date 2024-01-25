U.S. reaffirms bipartisan support for Taiwan's newly elected president during first post-election visit

U.S. Representatives Amy Bera (Democrat, California) and Mario Diaz-Balart (Republican, Florida) met with Taiwan's President-elect Lai Tsing-jeou on Thursday, January 25, to reaffirm U.S. support for the island, which China considers part of its territory. The two US congressmen plan to stay on the East Asian island for three days.

Details

A bipartisan delegation from the United States Congress reaffirmed its support for Taiwan during a visit on Thursday following the election of its new president. Both members of the House of Representatives are expected to remain on the island through Friday.

They emphasized that U.S. support for Taiwan is bipartisan and unwavering, despite Beijing's warnings that it considers Taiwan to be Chinese territory, even though the island of more than 23 million people has had an independent government for decades.

The United States' support for Taiwan is firm. It is real and 100% bipartisan - said U.S. Representative Mario Diaz Balart.

According to the representative of the US Democratic Party, Amy Behr, manifestations of aggression should be avoided by solving problems together and developing peaceful relations.

There is no room for aggressive actions in the 21st century. We must learn to live together, trade together, work together, solve problems together - Bera said.

In turn, Taiwan's President Lai Tsingde responded that he wants to strengthen the resilience of society and protect the status quo in the Taiwan Strait, the strait between China and Taiwan.

I hope that the United States can continue to stand firmly by Taiwan, deepen bilateral cooperation and relations, and work with other democratic partners to ensure peace and prosperity in the region - He said.

I also hope that the two co-chairs and our friends in the U.S. Congress can continue to support Taiwan in strengthening its self-defense capabilities - Lai Qingde added.

Recall

The presidential election in Taiwan on January 13 was won by the pro-Western candidate from the Democratic Progressive Party, Lai Tsingde, who supports the island's independence.

Taiwan's president-elect Lai Tsingde not only celebrated a political success, but also faced a significant challenge: the situation in the parliament has changed in favor of the opposition, and the Chinese Foreign Ministry has once again issued a statement that the Taiwan issue is "China's internal affair.

In response to the presidential election, China's Defense Ministry said that Taiwan will never be a sovereign state.