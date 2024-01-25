British intelligence has identified a key task for Putin on the eve of the presidential election in Russia

Solving heating problems in 16 settlements of the Russian Federation is a key task for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin ahead of the upcoming presidential elections in March 2024. This is stated in a new report of the British Ministry of Defense based on intelligence, according to UNN.

Details

Reportedly, in recent months, heating outages have occurred in 16 settlements across Russia.

"These disruptions, amid sub-zero temperatures, are an extension of an existing problem that has plagued Russian cities and towns for decades, but is likely to have become even more acute due to Russian wartime policies," the British intelligence service said.

As noted by the British Ministry of Defense, Russia is currently prioritizing military spending over reinvestment in general public infrastructure, especially after the invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Regional authorities have reportedly been forced to shoulder the burden of operating with less federal revenue, which has likely led to cuts in their budgets and the need to reduce maintenance costs.

In addition, the mobilization is likely to have led to labor shortages in all industries, including qualified heating engineers and plumbers, the British Ministry of Defense said.

Putin has asked Emergency Situations Minister Alexander Kurenkov to ensure the supply of heat and electricity to residents. residents. Obviously, solving this problem is a key task for Putin ahead of the upcoming presidential elections in Russia - British intelligence emphasized.

Earlier, the British Ministry of Defense reported that the Russians are planning to use the "election" of the Russian president in the occupied territories of Ukraine to create the impression of legitimacy of the Russian invasion.