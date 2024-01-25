ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 42046 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 106384 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 134930 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 134103 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 174291 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170882 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 279718 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178123 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167108 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148776 views

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 101753 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 101390 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 103347 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 64348 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 35540 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 42046 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 279718 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 247760 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 232937 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 258333 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 27600 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 134930 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105456 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105481 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 121669 views
British intelligence has identified a key task for Putin on the eve of the presidential election in Russia

British intelligence has identified a key task for Putin on the eve of the presidential election in Russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20823 views

On the eve of the presidential elections in Russia in March 2024, British intelligence suggests that the main challenge for Vladimir Putin is to solve heating problems in 16 Russian settlements.

Solving heating problems in 16 settlements of the Russian Federation is a key task for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin ahead of the upcoming presidential elections in March 2024. This is stated in a new report of the British Ministry of Defense based on intelligence, according to UNN.  

Details

Reportedly, in recent months, heating outages have occurred in 16 settlements across Russia.

"These disruptions, amid sub-zero temperatures, are an extension of an existing problem that has plagued Russian cities and towns for decades, but is likely to have become even more acute due to Russian wartime policies," the British intelligence service said.

As noted by the British Ministry of Defense, Russia is currently prioritizing military spending over reinvestment in general public infrastructure, especially after the invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Regional authorities have reportedly been forced to shoulder the burden of operating with less federal revenue, which has likely led to cuts in their budgets and the need to reduce maintenance costs.

In addition, the mobilization is likely to have led to labor shortages in all industries, including qualified heating engineers and plumbers,  the British Ministry of Defense said.

Putin has asked Emergency Situations Minister Alexander Kurenkov to ensure the supply of heat and electricity to residents. residents. Obviously, solving this problem is a key task for Putin ahead of the upcoming presidential elections in Russia

- British intelligence emphasized.

Earlier, the British Ministry of Defense reported that the Russians are planning to use the "election" of the Russian president in the occupied territories of Ukraine to create the impression of legitimacy of the Russian invasion.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World

