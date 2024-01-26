ukenru
The biggest deal in the world: the United Arab Emirates bought dozens of combat drones for its army

The biggest deal in the world: the United Arab Emirates bought dozens of combat drones for its army

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33748 views

Estonian company Milrem Robotics intends to supply the UAE Army with 60 unmanned combat ground systems, which is considered the largest robotics deal in the world. The company will also lead a program to integrate these systems into the capabilities of the UAE Armed Forces.

The Estonian company Milrem Robotics will supply the UAE army with 60 combat ground unmanned systems. This was reported by UNN with reference to the company's press service.

Details

The deal will include the purchase of 20 THeMIS tracked robotic combat vehicles and 40 unmanned ground vehicles. The value of the contract was not disclosed, but the company's press release states that it is the world's largest "robotic" deal.

The contract includes the supply of tracked vehicles with 30 mm MK44 cannons, THeMIS combat units equipped with remote combat modules with M230LF cannon, as well as THeMIS surveillance vehicles with radar and cameras

- the company said.

Volunteers from Crimea developed a "Kanyuk" drone for the Armed Forces of Ukraine04.01.24, 23:09 • 36725 views

Milrem Robotics will also provide comprehensive training and supervision to ensure that relevant personnel achieve a satisfactory level of proficiency in operating combat unmanned ground systems.

Addendum

Under the terms of the contract, Milrem Robotics will lead a program of experiments and tests aimed at integrating unmanned ground capabilities into the arsenal of the UAE Armed Forces. 

This initiative is a significant step towards enhancing the combat capabilities of the Armed Forces through the deployment of THeMIS tracked drones. The drones have advanced autonomy features and third-party payloads.

Recall

Ukraine is testing a universal robot D-21-11, which can conduct reconnaissance, assault or defend positions. The machine is equipped with an automatic turret and can perform combat missions.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the WorldTechnologies

