Volunteers from Crimea developed a "Kanyuk" drone for the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Volunteers from Crimea have developed a drone "Kanyuk" specially for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This was reported by the Army of Drones, UNN reports.

Details

While creating the Kanyuk drone, the developers studied the insides of a Russian Orlan UAV that was landed by Ukrainian soldiers. The drone has already been tested in combat at the front.

Technical characteristics of the Kanyuk:

flight speed: up to 300 km/h;

payload: can carry a charge from an RPG;

weight: 10-12 kg;

Flight range: 70 km.

Its advantage is, so to speak, speed and range. Compared to, for example, small drones, it can carry a fair amount of charge said Andriy Bryukhanov, one of the drone's developers.

"Kanyuk" is named after the bird of prey of the same name (it is translated into Russian as "Sarych" and the southernmost point of Ukraine and the Crimean peninsula is Cape Sarych).

