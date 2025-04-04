Esmail Baghaei condemned the US, British and Israeli airstrikes on Yemen, calling it a gross violation of international law. He stressed the responsibility for ending the aggression.
The UN has temporarily suspended the movement of staff in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen after the detention of 7 staff members in Sanaa. The organization demands the immediate release of the detainees and condemns the actions of the Houthis.
Israeli aircraft attacked Sanaa airport as an Airbus 320 with hundreds of passengers was landing there. The attack injured members of the UN delegation, including a humanitarian representative.
Tedros Gebreyesus and UN staff came under Israeli fire at Sanaa airport. The attack killed two people, wounded a crew member and damaged the airport's infrastructure.
Israeli military aircraft attacked Houthi military facilities in Yemen, including the airport in Sanaa and ports on the west coast. The strikes were aimed at infrastructure used to smuggle Iranian weapons.
The Israeli Air Force attacked the Sanaa airport and the port of Hodeidah in Yemen in response to a missile attack. The strikes were aimed at infrastructure facilities, including power plants, after the Houthis attacked central Israel.
The US military conducted an air strike on the Houthi command center in the city of Sanaa. The facility was used to coordinate attacks on US ships and merchant vessels in the Red Sea.
Shiite Houthi rebels attacked the UN office in the Yemeni capital Sanaa, taking control of 63 employees of humanitarian organizations. The incidents occurred on August 6-7, but were initially hushed up.
Dutch shipowners ask the Ministry of Defense to authorize armed protection of ships passing through the Red Sea due to the increasing number of attacks by Houthis.
UK Defense Secretary Grant Shepps defended the recent joint US-British strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen as a proportionate response to Houthi attacks.
The US military launched an air strike on Yemen on January 27, targeting a Houthi anti-ship missile that was ready to launch and posed a threat to commercial vessels and US Navy ships in the Red Sea region.