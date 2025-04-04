$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 12974 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 22772 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 61466 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 208439 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 119679 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 387371 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 307549 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213208 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243951 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254964 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

+12°
2m/s
54%
Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 55622 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 69719 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 20060 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 41584 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 126886 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 127334 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 208439 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 387371 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 252174 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 307549 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 1026 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 12182 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 41911 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 70029 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 55935 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Sanaa

Iran condemned the US and British airstrikes on Yemen

Esmail Baghaei condemned the US, British and Israeli airstrikes on Yemen, calling it a gross violation of international law. He stressed the responsibility for ending the aggression.

News of the World • March 16, 01:30 PM • 25973 views

UN suspends work in Yemen due to detention of its staff by Houthis

The UN has temporarily suspended the movement of staff in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen after the detention of 7 staff members in Sanaa. The organization demands the immediate release of the detainees and condemns the actions of the Houthis.

News of the World • January 25, 12:44 AM • 34331 views

Israel fires at Yemen airport when a UN delegation was visiting and a civilian plane landed there: photo

Israeli aircraft attacked Sanaa airport as an Airbus 320 with hundreds of passengers was landing there. The attack injured members of the UN delegation, including a humanitarian representative.

War • December 28, 04:26 AM • 44684 views

WHO chief comes under fire at Yemen airport during visit

Tedros Gebreyesus and UN staff came under Israeli fire at Sanaa airport. The attack killed two people, wounded a crew member and damaged the airport's infrastructure.

News of the World • December 27, 08:24 AM • 16584 views

Israel conducts large-scale air strikes on Houthi military facilities in Yemen

Israeli military aircraft attacked Houthi military facilities in Yemen, including the airport in Sanaa and ports on the west coast. The strikes were aimed at infrastructure used to smuggle Iranian weapons.

War • December 26, 11:20 PM • 22996 views

Israel launches air strikes in Yemen: what is happening in the region

The Israeli Air Force attacked the Sanaa airport and the port of Hodeidah in Yemen in response to a missile attack. The strikes were aimed at infrastructure facilities, including power plants, after the Houthis attacked central Israel.

News of the World • December 26, 04:27 PM • 21841 views

US launches air strikes against Yemeni Houthis

The US military conducted an air strike on the Houthi command center in the city of Sanaa. The facility was used to coordinate attacks on US ships and merchant vessels in the Red Sea.

News of the World • December 17, 01:38 AM • 20450 views

Houthis stormed the UN office in Yemen, 63 employees of humanitarian organizations under their control

Shiite Houthi rebels attacked the UN office in the Yemeni capital Sanaa, taking control of 63 employees of humanitarian organizations. The incidents occurred on August 6-7, but were initially hushed up.

News of the World • August 13, 02:15 PM • 22524 views

Shipowners in the Netherlands ask the Ministry of Defense for permission to provide security in the Red Sea

Dutch shipowners ask the Ministry of Defense to authorize armed protection of ships passing through the Red Sea due to the increasing number of attacks by Houthis.

News of the World • February 7, 01:00 AM • 27091 views

British Defense Minister talks about strikes on Yemeni Houthis

UK Defense Secretary Grant Shepps defended the recent joint US-British strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen as a proportionate response to Houthi attacks.

War • February 4, 01:57 AM • 30732 views

The United States has struck again in Yemen

The US military launched an air strike on Yemen on January 27, targeting a Houthi anti-ship missile that was ready to launch and posed a threat to commercial vessels and US Navy ships in the Red Sea region.

News of the World • January 27, 04:57 AM • 34204 views