UN suspends work in Yemen due to detention of its staff by Houthis

The United Nations has announced a temporary suspension of all movements of its personnel in Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen after the detention of seven staff members in the capital Sanaa. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

The incident prompted an international organization to demand the immediate release of the detainees and condemn such actions as unacceptable.

This is not the first case of conflict between the UN and the Houthis. Earlier it was reported that in June last year, the group held 11 UN staff members. The detentions again draw attention to the difficult security situation in the region and the threat to international humanitarian missions.

The UN continues to use all possible diplomatic channels to resolve the situation and ensure the safety of its staff. Amid growing tensions in the region, the Houthis' actions are a matter of serious concern to the international community, given their involvement in the attacks in the Red Sea and the subsequent air strikes.

