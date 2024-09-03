In the Red Sea, attempts are being made to prevent oil leakage from a tanker hit by Houthis

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 122684 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 126214 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 206498 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 157775 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 155280 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143940 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 202529 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112533 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 190763 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105160 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 66890 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 79223 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 52609 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 101502 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 88838 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 206498 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 202529 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 190763 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 217361 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 205262 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 14562 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 34970 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 151893 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 151048 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 155048 views
Actual
In the Red Sea, attempts are being made to prevent oil leakage from a tanker hit by Houthis

In the Red Sea, attempts are being made to prevent oil leakage from a tanker hit by Houthis

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18461 views

An operation is underway in the Red Sea to prevent an oil spill from a Greek tanker damaged by Houthis. The risk of a leak remains, which could lead to a large-scale environmental disaster.

An operation is underway in the Red Sea to prevent an oil spill from a Greek tanker damaged by shelling by Houthi militants. This was reported by the BBCand by UNN.

Details

The Greek-owned tanker MV Sounion  is drifting off the coast of Oman with about a million barrels of oil that could spill into the water and cause a large-scale environmental disaster.

A number of private companies are trying to stabilize the situation and prevent oil leaks, and EU military mission vessels are protecting the workers. 

On Tuesday evening, the US Central Command reported that the operation was still ongoing and the risk of oil leakage remained, and accused the Iranian-backed Houthis of "irresponsible acts of terrorism." 

Russian oil supplies through the Red Sea face fewer risks than competitors - Reuters01.02.24, 15:25 • 29656 views

It is noted that, according to the State Department , in the event of an oil spill from a tanker, it could be four times larger than the Exxon Valdez disaster in 1989, when an oil leak off the coast of Alaska polluted about 2,100 km of coastline. 

Addendum

Last week, the Yemeni Houthis authorized the towing of the oil tanker MV Sounion, which caught fire in the Red Sea after an attack by

The crew of the tanker was rescued after the shelling on August 21 by an EU military mission vessel, and the abandoned tanker is still on fire. 

Recall

The CEO of the world's second largest container group, AP Møller-Maersk, suggests that disruptions to global trade due to Houthi rebel attacks in Yemen, which are forcing ships to avoid the Red Sea and Suez Canal, could last until next year.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the World

Contact us about advertising