Russian oil supplies through the Red Sea face fewer risks than competitors - Reuters

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 92286 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 123252 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 126317 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 168019 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 167234 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 271536 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177351 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166940 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148672 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 240925 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 103618 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 88176 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 62913 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 59255 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 71260 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 271536 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 240925 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 226223 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 251662 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 237651 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 123252 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 102010 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 102322 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 118704 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 119226 views
Actual
Russian oil supplies through the Red Sea face fewer risks than competitors - Reuters

Russian oil supplies through the Red Sea face fewer risks than competitors - Reuters

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29658 views

Russian oil tankers continue to sail the Red Sea with little interruption due to Houthi attacks, as they have fewer ties to the Western countries targeted by the attacks, Reuters reports.

Tankers carrying Russian oil continue to sail through the Red Sea, with little to no interruption due to Houthi attacks on shipping, and face fewer risks than competitors, Reuters reports, citing shipping company executives, analysts and shipping data, UNN writes.

Details

As indicated, russia became more dependent on trade through the Suez Canal and the red sea after the invasion of Ukraine, which led Europe to impose sanctions on Russian imports and forced moscow to export most of its oil to china and India. Before the war, Russia exported more to Europe.

According to the oil analytics company Vortexa, the number of Russian ships passing through the Red Sea has slightly decreased since December, but last week's traffic was still about 20% higher than the average for 2023.

"This contrasted with wider disruptions to oil tanker operations in the Red Sea over the past two weeks," the newspaper writes.

He notes that the supply of diesel fuel and jet fuel from the Middle East and Asia to Europe, one of the main routes for oil trade from East to West, virtually stopped a few days after the first series of US-led retaliatory strikes on Yemen on January 11, as evidenced by Vortexa data.

"Russia has close ties with Iran, which supports the Houthis, and this may have helped prevent the attacks," the article says.

The ships carrying Russian oil are said to have no ties to Israel, the United States, or the United Kingdom. The Houthis have stated that they are attacking ships linked to these countries to demonstrate solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

The G7 sanctions on oil trade with Russia over the war in Ukraine have contributed to the rapid growth of a "shadow fleet" of ships carrying sanctioned oil and fuel. These vessels are leased by companies that are usually registered outside the countries that have imposed sanctions on Russia. They also use maritime services and insurance from countries that do not impose sanctions.

Since these vessels have fewer obvious ties to Western companies, they are less likely to be targeted, the publication notes.

"Most of Russia's crude oil and fuel is transported by the shadow fleet, so it is unlikely that it will be targeted by Houthi attacks," said Adi Imsirovic, an experienced oil trader.

According to Vortexa analyst Mary Melton, many vessels carrying Russian cargo report that they are not tied to Israel because of signals from automatic identification systems (AIS), which publicly transmit information including the vessel's location and destination.

Russia, a partner of key Arab states such as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, as well as its ties to Iran, condemned what it called "irresponsible" strikes.

Chinese officials have been pressuring Iran to stop attacks on ships in the Red Sea and to ensure that the attacks do not harm Chinese interests, Iranian sources and a diplomat said last week.

According to Vortexa's Melton, the Houthi attack late last week on a tanker carrying fuel that was originally loaded in Russia is unlikely to affect broader Russian trade flows, as the vessel targeted was a particular one with ties to British and American companies.

Bloomberg: Oil tanker carrying Russian fuel catches fire in Red Sea after Houthi missile attack27.01.24, 00:29 • 29081 view

"The tanker was connected to corporate structures in both the US and the UK, so other vessels carrying Russian cargo without these connections do not face a similar risk," she said.

According to another tracking company, Kpler, the attacked Marlin Luanda tanker belongs to Oceonix Services, a company registered in the UK with an address in London.

Global commodities trader Trafigura, which owned the cargo, said it assessed security risks for further voyages across the Red Sea.

Four tankers carrying Russian Urals crude oil have passed through the Bab el-Mandab Strait, and three more have headed south through the Red Sea following the attack on the Trafigura on January 26, according to Kpler data.

However, western tankers are likely to change their route away from the Red Sea and sail around the Cape of Good Hope, said Shefali Shokin, a leading shipping analyst at a Dubai-based shipowner.

In any case, shippers face higher costs. In the Red Sea, shipowners are charging higher freight rates and crew fees, and insurance premiums for war risks have risen sharply, the publication notes.

EU plans to launch a mission in the Red Sea to protect ships from Houthi attacks01.02.24, 00:05 • 26906 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the World
reutersReuters
g7G7
bloomberg-lpBloomberg L.P.
red-seaRed Sea
dubaiDubai
indiaIndia
european-unionEuropean Union
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
saudi-arabiaSaudi Arabia
europeEurope
united-arab-emiratesUnited Arab Emirates
chinaChina
united-statesUnited States
sektor-hazaGaza Strip
ukraineUkraine
iranIran
yemenYemen
londonLondon

Contact us about advertising