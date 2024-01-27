ukenru
Bloomberg: Oil tanker carrying Russian fuel catches fire in Red Sea after Houthi missile attack

Bloomberg: Oil tanker carrying Russian fuel catches fire in Red Sea after Houthi missile attack

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29081 views

A Houthi missile hit the Trafigura tanker carrying Russian fuel in the Red Sea, causing a fire on board. Warships were sent to help the vessel.

A Trafigura Group tanker carrying Russian fuel was hit by a Houthi missile as it passed through the Red Sea. Bloomberg writes about it, UNN reports .

Details

The fire started on the starboard side of the vessel. Firefighting equipment was used on board to suppress and control the fire. Warships were sent to the tanker to provide assistance.

"Yemeni Houthi militants claimed responsibility for the attack on the tanker. The vessel was carrying Russian-origin oil - a product used to make plastic and gasoline - purchased at a lower price limit set by the G7 countries," said a Trafigura spokesman.

The attack will raise new questions about whether oil tankers will continue to transport cargo in the Red Sea. After joint US and UK airstrikes against the Houthis earlier this month, tanker traffic in the region declined, but some vessels continued to pass through, including those transporting oil from Russia, for which the waterway has become increasingly important since its invasion of Ukraine.

Other key oil exporters, such as Saudi Arabia, said this week that they plan to continue using this route.

Qatar suspends gas supplies through the Red Sea15.01.24, 11:57 • 36908 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

News of the World
g7G7
bloomberg-lpBloomberg L.P.
red-seaRed Sea
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
saudi-arabiaSaudi Arabia
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

